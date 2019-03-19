DC Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have DC Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a big month for Brian Michael Bendis readers, as DC's recently arrived superstar continues to pile up the major issues. First on the list is Event Leviathan #1, a new event that promises to reshape the DC Universe as we know it. Then there's the final issue of Season 1 of Bendis' Naomi, a Superman/Supergirl crossover, and more.

Those aren't the only major events coming out of DC in June, because the legendary Frank Miller is back with his take on the Man of Steel in Superman: Year One #1, Miller's first work from DC's Black Label imprint. Plus Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, Superman of Smallville, the finale of the "Arkham Knight" story in Detective Comics, the final of "The Sixth Dimension" in Justice League, and much more.

Check out everything DC is offering in June below.

(via Previews)