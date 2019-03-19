DC Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have DC Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a big month for Brian Michael Bendis readers, as DC's recently arrived superstar continues to pile up the major issues. First on the list is Event Leviathan #1, a new event that promises to reshape the DC Universe as we know it. Then there's the final issue of Season 1 of Bendis' Naomi, a Superman/Supergirl crossover, and more.
Those aren't the only major events coming out of DC in June, because the legendary Frank Miller is back with his take on the Man of Steel in Superman: Year One #1, Miller's first work from DC's Black Label imprint. Plus Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, Superman of Smallville, the finale of the "Arkham Knight" story in Detective Comics, the final of "The Sixth Dimension" in Justice League, and much more.
Check out everything DC is offering in June below.
EVENT LEVIATHAN #1
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by ALEX MALEEV
- variant cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT
- The groundbreaking and always-inventive team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev (Jinxworld’s SCARLET, Marvel’s Daredevil) reunite on a mystery thriller that stretches across the DC Universe and touches every character from Batman to Superman to the Question to Talia al Ghul. With startling ease, a newly dangerous and aggressive Leviathan wipes out all its competition and now turns its sights to molding the world into its vision of order. Can the new threat’s growth be stopped...and who’s guiding its new agents of chaos?
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 1 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
SUPERMAN YEAR ONE #1
- written by FRANK MILLER
- art by JOHN ROMITA JR. and DANNY MIKI
- cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and DANNY MIKI
- cover by FRANK MILLER
- From the burning world of Krypton to the bucolic fields of Kansas, the first chapter of SUPERMAN YEAR ONE tracks Clark Kent’s youth in Kansas, as he comes to terms with his strange powers and struggles to find his place in our world. DC BLACK LABEL is proud to present the definitive origin of Superman as rendered by the legendary comics creators Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.!
- PRESTIGE FORMAT
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $7.99 US | 1 of 3 | 64 PAGES
HARLEY QUINN: BREAKING GLASS TP
- written by MARIKO TAMAKI
- art and cover by STEVE PUGH
- With just five dollars and a knapsack to her name, 15-year-old Harleen Quinzel is sent to live in Gotham City. She’s not worried, though—she’s battled a lot of hard situations as a kid, and knows her determination and outspokenness will carry her through life in the most dangerous city in the world. And when Gotham’s finest drag queen, Mama, takes her in, it seems like Harley has finally found a place to grow into her most “true true” with new best friend Ivy at Gotham High. But when Mama’s drag cabaret becomes the next victim in the wave of gentrification that’s taking over the neighborhood, Harley’s fortune takes another turn.
- Now Harleen is mad. In turning her anger into action, she is faced with two choices: join activist Ivy, who’s campaigning to make the neighborhood a better place to live, or team up with her anarchist friend Joker, who plans to take down Gotham one corporation at a time.
- From Eisner Award and Caldecott Honor-winning author Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer) and Eisner Award-nominated artist Steve Pugh comes a coming-of-age story about choices, consequences, and how a weird kid from Gotham goes about defining her world for herself.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $16.99 US | 6” x 9” | 208 PAGES
SUPERMAN OF SMALLVILLE TP
- written by ART BALTAZAR and FRANCO
- art and cover by ART BALTAZAR
- Can Superman keep Smallville from going to the dogs?
- Acts of awesomeness are happening around town. People are being rescued, runaway tractors stopped, and fires extinguished. This is all in a day’s work for the hero known only as “Superman.” But who is he, really?
- Thirteen-year-old Clark Kent knows. He has a super secret—one his parents are constantly worried will get out. Clark promises to be extra careful, but when random objects begin to take flight and disappear, his parents threaten to ground him. Except he’s innocent! If Superman isn’t responsible…who is? Join Clark in this hilarious adventure as he sniffs out the real culprit.
- From New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning creators Art Baltazar and Franco comes a fun, whimsical story featuring young Lana Lang, Lex Luthor, and of course, Clark Kent.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $9.99 US | 5.5” x 8” | 144 PAGES
ACTION COMICS #1012
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art by SZYMON KUDRANSKI
- cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
- variant cover by BEN OLIVER
- Artist Szymon Kudranski joins superstar writer Brian Michael Bendis as the attacks of Leviathan threaten targets across the globe, and the agents of the invisible mafia continue to infect Metropolis in this tie-in to EVENT LEVIATHAN!
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #11
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art by CARLO BARBERI and MATT SANTORELLI
- cover by DAN MORA
- Superboy and Robin have been chased through the galaxy by Rex Luthor and his band of murdering minors…and at last the final battle has begun! Using the Dimensional Cube and a brand-new, shiny army of prison planet escapees, Rex has opened the portal to Earth to start his invasion! But Jon and Damian have an army of their own, and when you’re backed by a cybernetic cowboy, an intergalactic ride-share program and several hundred “planeteers,” how could you not put up an epic fight?!
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 11 of 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
AMERICAN CARNAGE #8
- written by BRYAN HILL
- art by LEANDRO FERNANDEZ
- cover by BEN OLIVER
- Bullets fly and blood flows when Richard’s plan to exfiltrate one of Jennifer’s childhood friends from the white nationalist narcotics business goes awry. Meanwhile, Sheila’s new FBI overlord makes his move as DC Vertigo’s acclaimed Los Angeles crime saga continues in this stunning issue.
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
AQUAMAN #49
- written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK
- art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC and JONATHAN GLAPION
- cover by ROBSON ROCHA and DANNY MIKI
- variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- The truth about how Aquaman lost his memory is finally revealed! But can Arthur handle the shocking truth? Whom will Queen Mera decide to marry? And how will Arthur escape the jaws of the terrifying Mother Shark? The tides of changes are upon us, and it all leads to next month’s landmark AQUAMAN #50!
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATGIRL #36
- written by MAIRGHREAD SCOTT
- art by PAUL PELLETIER and NORM RAPMUND
- cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
- variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- Batgirl escapes the madness of Fox’s Den only to discover Vulture is hot on her tail and itching for revenge. Does she stand a chance against this bird of prey? Meanwhile, the fight for Gordon Clean Energy rages on as the workers discover the greatest threat to their employment future is Batgirl herself!
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN BEYOND #33
- written by DAN JURGENS
- art by RICK LEONARDI and ANDE PARKS
- cover by CHRIS SAMNEE
- variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS
- “Lost Daze” part three! Defeated at the hands of the Splitt, Batman radios for help. But Bruce Wayne doesn’t seem to have the same knowledge and experience Terry has relied on over the years from his mentor. Meanwhile, Melanie Walker tries to get to the bottom of everyone’s strange behavior by breaking into Arkham Asylum. Will she make a shocking discovery that will help Terry the way Bruce seems unable to?
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN #72
- written by TOM KING
- art by MIKEL JANIN
- cover by DAVID FINCH
- variant cover by MICHAEL GOLDEN
- “The Fall and the Fallen” part three! Is this the end of Gotham City? Bane’s army of villains is taking over the city, and Batman’s back is against the wall. With all the things Bane has done to him over the last year—from breaking up his wedding to trying to assassinate Nightwing, and then invading Batman’s mind to expose his most terrible fears—could this be the worst hate the Caped Crusader has ever encountered?
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN #73
- written by TOM KING
- art and cover by MIKEL JANIN
- variant cover by BEN OLIVER
- “The Fall and the Fallen” part four! Batman has been defeated by Bane’s minions and chased out of Gotham. As a last-ditch effort to save his son from the lonely fate of being Batman, his father from another universe, Thomas Wayne, a.k.a. the Flashpoint Batman, is taking Bruce to the far ends of the Earth to try to give him the one thing that will cause him to give up crime-fighting for good.
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
- This cover was previously slated to run on BATMAN #70
BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #2
- written by BRYAN HILL
- art by DEXTER SOY
- cover by TYLER KIRKHAM
- variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT
- Sofia Barrera is on the run from an enforcer for the Ark, the program that gave her powers—but in the process, she’s fallen into the hands of the mystery man called Kaliber! He claims he wants to protect her...but who’s paying his bill? And is Katana already questioning Black Lightning’s leadership on their very first mission? Or is she just pushing him in a direction he’s not willing to go?
- RESOLICITED | ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #2
- written by JAMES TYNION IV
- art by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II and KEVIN EASTMAN
- cover by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II
- variant cover by KEVIN EASTMAN
- Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, joins series artist Freddie E. Williams II as guest artist for the second issue of BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III! Krang’s true power has been revealed, and now it’s up to Batman and the Turtles to stop him, but their only hope may lie with the strange, yet familiar, visitor from another world.
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 2 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #6
- written by SCOTT SNYDER
- art and cover by JOCK
- variant cover by JENNY FRISON
- True happiness begins in the heart. Our memories and emotions can play tricks on us, though, and divert one’s reality into something completely different. The Batman Who Laughs has based his entire worldview on this very concept, and it is in this moment that he must finally confront the one man who stands in his way, the one man who could complete or halt his plan…the last Bruce Wayne. It is here, on the home turf of Wayne Manor, that Bruce relives the happiest moment of his life—the moment he became the Batman Who Laughs. Will Batman be able to outthink the Dark Multiverse version of himself and stop his most sinister end? Or will the original Dark Knight succumb fully and let go of his morality? While good almost always wins, this issue is the start of something more…setting up a larger plan based in the ultimate betrayal of infection, loyalty and true happiness. This is not the end…it’s only the beginning.
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $4.99 US | 6 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #9
- written by KAT HOWARD
- art by TOM FOWLER and BRIAN CHURILLA
- cover by KAI CARPENTER
- The Cult of the Cold Flame has trapped Ellie in a book. Will she be able to take control of the situation and change her sentence?
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
CATWOMAN #12
- written by JOELLE JONES
- art by FERNANDO BLANCO
- cover by JOELLE JONES
- variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
- Chaos reigns in Villa Hermosa as all the bad guys in town rush to fill the void left by the Creel family’s ouster. But as Raina Creel’s dark plot to resurrect her son comes to a gruesome crescendo, Catwoman may finally be able to put her foe down once and for all. That is, if she can reconcile her own past and find her footing again.
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
DCEASED #2
- written by TOM TAYLOR
- art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and STEFANO GAUDIANO
- cover by LEINIL YU
- variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
- Millions are dying every minute. Heroes and villains alike are falling. Can the Justice League unite to find a way to stop the spread of death? Can they save humanity from extinction? Can they even save themselves? The key to survival may hinge on the last moments of one of the World’s Finest Heroes…
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 2 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
DEATHSTROKE #44
- written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
- art by FERNANDO PASARIN
- cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH
- variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI
- “DEATHSTROKE: RIP” starts here! Deathstroke is dead, secretly killed at the hands of a Teen Titan. As Slade’s closest friends, enemies and frenemies pay their respects (and disrespects) to the World’s Deadliest Assassin, some uninvited guests crash the event—the Legion of Doom! But what do they want with the body of the most lethal man on the planet? And will anyone find out who killed him? A brand-new storyline begins here…with an ending you won’t see coming!
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
DIAL H FOR HERO #4
- written by SAM HUMPHRIES
- art and cover by JOE QUINONES
- With the Dial finally secured, and on the run from those who want to control the powerful device that can give anyone the powers of a random superhero, Miguel and Summer head to the old Justice League Detroit headquarters with the hope of finding some help in contacting Superman.
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 4 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
DETECTIVE COMICS #1005
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art and cover by BRAD WALKER
- and ANDREW HENNESSY
- variant cover by STJEPAN SEJIC
- The finale of the Arkham Knight saga arrives as the Knight’s surprising cult within Arkham Asylum unleashes its full power! Will Batman be swept under by the madness? Who is the Knight, to have inspired so much loyalty? And is there any way of stopping them that won’t just cause their legend to grow?
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
DETECTIVE COMICS #1006
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art and cover by KYLE HOTZ
- variant cover by DAN QUINTANA
- Detective Jim Corrigan has been shot on the streets of Gotham City—and the Spectre must reach out to Batman to help him find the secret assassin!
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE DREAMING #10
- written by SIMON SPURRIER
- art by BILQUIS EVELY
- cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
- The Dream Hunters chart the footsteps of their absent lord through realms infernal and external, stumbling at last upon an unexpected treasure...while the new incumbent upon the throne of the Dreaming—scared of its own mind—at last decides who, and how, to be.
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
FEMALE FURIES #5
- written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI
- art by ADRIANA MELO
- cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
- Scott Free has escaped Apokolips, and now it’s all-out war between that wretched planet and New Genesis. This is good news for the Furies, who now have a clear mission to fulfill: keep Scott Free from joining the other side. That’s bad news for Big Barda, who has fallen in love with the future Mister Miracle. It’s a race to Earth to see who can get to Scott first, and maybe Barda’s last chance to convince her sisters that they don’t have to do what Darkseid says anymore—which could be the only way she comes out of this alive herself.
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 5 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
THE FLASH #72
- written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
- art and cover by HOWARD PORTER
- variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
- “The Flash Year One” continues! Things are not looking pretty for the Flash, who just got his scarlet butt handed to him by the Turtle. If Barry Allen thought being a hero was going to be easy, he’d better think again after this beating-—but will it be enough to detour his destiny?
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE FLASH #73
- written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
- art and cover by HOWARD PORTER
- variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER
- “The Flash Year One” continues! As our hero picks up the pieces from his disastrous defeat at the hands of the Turtle, the rise of the Rogues in Central City gives the Flash renewed resolve. But Barry is still learning to master his abilities, and while an experienced speedster might know how to outrun a gun, this time he may not be so lucky…
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE GREEN LANTERN #8
- written by GRANT MORRISON
- art and cover by LIAM SHARP
- variant cover by TONI INFANTE
- Green Lantern teams up with Green Arrow to stop a cosmic drug cartel that’s using Earth as its main distribution base! It’s a brilliant homage to the team-ups of old, as Morrison and Sharp do the 2019 version in a story we can only call “Space Junkies!”
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
HARLEY QUINN #62
- written by SAM HUMPHRIES
- art by OTTO SCHMIDT
- cover by GUILLEM MARCH
- variant cover by FRANK CHO
- Harley’s life has been turned upside down, and her best friends have turned against her. Now, trapped in a magically changed Gotham City, Harley Quinn is put on trial to do something she’s never been capable of: prove her sanity—or die!
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
HAWKMAN #13
- written by ROBERT VENDITTI
- art and cover by WILL CONRAD
- variant cover by INHYUK LEE
- This issue, it’s a story from the pages of Hawkman’s journals! Travel back in time to when Carter Hall was reincarnated as a soldier in a cosmic army, while his people were at war! But what happens when a being known for constant reincarnation ends up coming back to life as his own enemy, fighting for the other side? Does it make him a more sympathetic warrior, or give him the weapons to better destroy his enemy?
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
HIGH LEVEL #5
- written by ROB SHERIDAN
- art and cover by BARNABY BAGENDA and ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
- Religious cults, terrorist cells, witch tribes, mutants, mafias, sunken cities, drug dens, false prophets, real prophets, fetish camps, cybernetic enhancement junkies…Thirteen and Minnow have survived them all just to get to this moment. At last, our heroes arrive at High Level. But will the legends prove true? The answers will shock you.
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
HOUSE OF WHISPERS #10
- written by NALO HOPKINSON and DAN WATTERS
- art by DOMINIKE “DOMO” STANTON
- cover by SEAN ANDREW MURRAY
- Erzulie and her two sister-selves face off against the god of stories himself, Ananse, in a storytelling battle for the ages! If Erzulie wins, her husband becomes untangled from her houseboat; if Ananse wins, a prize most delectable comes his way. Meanwhile, the souls of the undeceased return to their bodies, and with them the guilt and pain of the memories of what they did during their soulless time.
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #12
- written by JAMES TYNION IV
- art and cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO and RAUL FERNANDEZ
- variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
- Newly powered up by Mordru, the Justice League Dark have become the Lords of Chaos to stop Doctor Fate before it’s too late! But will this deal with the devil cost more than Wonder Woman and her team bargained for?
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #25
- written by SCOTT SNYDER and JORGE JIMENEZ
- art by JORGE JIMENEZ
- backup story written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV
- backup story art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ
- cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
- variant cover byJIM CHEUNG
- The “Sixth Dimension” storyline wraps up in this oversize issue as Superman faces down the World Forger to save the Justice League! Can Superman withstand the might of a being that can create worlds from nothing?! Plus, with the Justice League away, Mr. Mxyzptlk’s been wreaking havoc! Can anyone on Earth stand up to the fifth-dimensional menace?
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $4.99 US | 40 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #26
- written by JAMES TYNION IV
- art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ
- cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
- variant cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO
- After being off-planet for so long, the Justice League must try to pick up the pieces of their lives—but Lex Luthor has other plans. If he has his way, he’ll show all of humanity that the Justice League will never be there in the world’s time of need!
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #10
- written by DAN ABNETT
- art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE
- variant cover by LUCIO PARILLO
- Cyborg, Starfire, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and Azrael journeyed halfway across the Multiverse intent on fixing the chaos created by the Justice League in “No Justice.” Now the team is forced to split into pairs to complete a cosmic scavenger hunt for Apokoliptian relics before Darkseid can gather them and bring his master plan to fruition. But while Darkseid is the clear and present danger, a growing distrust between each duo could doom them all!
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
LUCIFER #9
- written by DAN WATTERS
- art by KELLEY JONES
- cover by TIFFANY TURRILL
- Caliban is hungry. Starving on the streets of 19th century England, Lucifer’s son seeks his father through a deadly pact with a sadistic nobleman...and a grisly feast of forbidden flesh. Featuring: a tour through the lesser-known corners of Hell, a hunting party like no other, and special guest artist Kelley Jones.
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
MARTIAN MANHUNTER #6
- written by STEVE ORLANDO
- art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO
- variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- Mars burns and the sins of J’onn J’onnz come back to kill him! J’onn will do everything in his power to save his family from H’ronnmeer’s Curse—but once they discover the type of Manhunter he really is, will they want to go anywhere with him?
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 6 of 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
NAOMI #6
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER
- art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
- This is it, the end of the first season of NAOMI by the breakout collaboration of writers Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and artist Jamal Campbell! With her origins finally revealed, Naomi embraces the journey ahead and charts a course for the future and her role.
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- FINAL ISSUE
NIGHTWING #61
- written by DAN JURGENS
- art by CHRIS MOONEYHAM
- cover by KYLE HOTZ
- variant cover by WARREN LOUW
- Blüdhaven is burning! Ric Grayson and the Nightwings are helpless against the rampage of Burnback. Will they be able to pull themselves together as a team in order to prevent Blüdhaven from becoming ash? Confronted with their most dire threat yet, Ric and the Nightwings must find a way to come together if lives are to be saved.
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
PEARL #10
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by MICHAEL GAYDOS
- variant cover by GEORGE PRATT
- PEARL is a modern yakuza crime epic wrapped around a romance for the ages from the award-winning creators of Jessica Jones. Tattoo artist/assassin/yakuza clan leader Pearl Tanaka must confront her heritage on the same mean streets where her grandmother was born. With every breath she learns more about herself, her art form and the connection between the violence and art she was raised in.
- This issue is a multimedia extravaganzafrom artist Michael Gaydos, as PEARL continues its unique exploration of art and self-expression in a way only graphic novels could.
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
This issue will ship with two covers.
RED HOOD: OUTLAW #35
- written by SCOTT LOBDELL
- art by PETE WOODS
- cover by CULLY HAMNER
- variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
- Last time he was in Gotham City, Jason Todd pretended to be a master criminal in the underworld. This time it’s for real! With Suzie Su scared of what her new boss at the Iceberg Lounge might be capable of and Bunker questioning his own loyalty to Jason, the Red Hood’s house of cards could be headed for a collapse. And if that isn’t bad enough, Jason comes face to face with the teacher who taught him everything he knows about death and life, and Ducra isn’t at all happy about this latest twist in Jason’s story…
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #99
- written by SHOLLY FISCH
- art and cover by WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI
- An overnight ride through the mountains on a vintage train. An assortment of weird and eerie passengers. And an elusive ghost that stalks the train at night. Can Scooby and the gang untangle the baffling mystery to figure out which passenger is behind it all before they reach their station and everyone leaves? Or will things just keep getting “Muddier on the Disoriented Express”?
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $2.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED E
SHAZAM! #7
- written by GEOFF JOHNS
- art and cover by DALE EAGLESHAM
- variant cover by IVAN REIS
- and OCLAIR ALBERT
- “Shazam and the Seven Magiclands” continues as the shocking new member of the Shazam family is revealed! This mystery person will send shock waves through the entire cast!
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE SILENCER #18
- written by DAN ABNETT
- art by V KEN MARION and SANDU FLOREA
- cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and SANDRA HOPE
- Honor Guest was the greatest assassin you’ve never heard of—but now the secret is out. In the month since Smoke’s devastating attack, the Silencer is on the lam from Leviathan and trying to piece her family life back together, and this is a challenge unlike any Honor has faced before. Will Honor’s past continue to plague her, or has she at last earned a peaceful respite from her life of murder and mayhem?
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- FINAL ISSUE
SUPERGIRL #31
- written by MARC ANDREYKO
- art by KEVIN MAGUIRE and SEAN PARSONS
- cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
- variant cover by AMANDA CONNER
- The House of El is united in this SUPERMAN/SUPERGIRL crossover! The Superman Family must unite to banish Rogol Zaar once and for all! But little do Supergirl, Superman, Superboy and Jor-El know, Rogol Zaar has brought some friends of his own…from the Phantom Zone! Supergirl not only has to make sure that Rogol Zaar doesn’t unite with his ax at all costs, but also has to deal with how the 10-year-old Superboy is now her age! This is the start of an intergalactic war you don’t want to miss!
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
SUPERMAN #12
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO
- variant cover by ADAM HUGHES
- The House of El is united in this SUPERMAN/SUPERGIRL crossover! It’s the House of El against everyone as Superman, Jor-El, Supergirl and Superboy face intergalactic attacks from Rogol Zaar, General Zod and an armada of alien warriors and assassins. With the truth behind Krypton’s destruction set to be revealed, a galactic conspiracy threatens to silence Supergirl and Jor-El if Superman can’t live up to his name.
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
TEEN TITANS #31
- written by ADAM GLASS
- art and cover by BERNARD CHANG
- variant cover by ALEX GARNER
- Lobo brought Crush into this world…and now he’s gonna take her out! But the timing couldn’t be worse for the Teen Titans, with Damian’s secret prison exposed to the rest of the team, not to mention Deathstroke’s death looming over them—can the team put their drama aside to help Crush battle her deadbeat dad? Or will Lobo be the final nail in the coffin for the newest Teen Titans?
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE TERRIFICS #17
- written by GENE LUEN YANG
- art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
- cover by DAN MORA
- The mystery of the God Game deepens, and the Terrifics find themselves face to face with a being unlike any they’ve ever encountered before. But is this digital deity benevolent…or is this an angry god? When the team discovers Simon and Sapphire Stagg on the executioner’s block, the answer would seem to be pretty clear!
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
THE WILD STORM #24
- written by WARREN ELLIS
- art and cover by JON DAVIS-HUNT
- The final issue. The final act. IO has betrayed the world, and Skywatch wants to burn it. The only people in the middle are Jenny Mei Sparks’ ragtag team of wounded orphans of the secret world. The storm has hit. This is how it ends.
- ON SALE 06.19.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- FINAL ISSUE
WONDER TWINS #5
- written by MARK RUSSELL
- art and cover by STEPHEN BYRNE
- variant cover by STACEY LEE
- The much-talked-about and always-topical take on the Wonder Twins continues from irreverent and witty writer Mark Russell and artist Stephen Byrne, who captures both the humor and the heart of the siblings, exiled to Earth and interning for the Justice League. A battle royal between minor-league heroes and villains ends in tragedy and a horrifying revelation, teaching the world the true price of not taking people seriously. Always-hopeful Zan and cynical Jayna confront how circumstance (more than intent) often determines who’s labeled a hero or villain.
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 5 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
WONDER WOMAN #72
- written by G. WILLOW WILSON
- art by JESUS MERINO
- cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON
- variant cover by JENNY FRISON
- Diana and her compatriots have crossed from our world into a shattered land where no earthly feet have fallen in eons…but that doesn’t mean that everything there is dead and gone! If this is indeed the road to the lost Themyscira, Wonder Woman will face any danger to reach its end—but that doesn’t mean that those she’s traveling with will survive!
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
WONDER WOMAN #73
- written by STEVE ORLANDO
- art by AARON LOPRESTI
- cover by JESUS MERINO
- variant cover by JENNY FRISON
- As Wonder Woman and her compatriots travel through the broken realm, Diana relates the story of the real first time she left Themyscira…and traveled with her mother to a bizarre alternate version of their home, where Empress Hippolyta reigned with an iron fist! But the Empress didn’t take too kindly to their territorial incursion…and so Diana was forced to watch as her mother battled for her life against the worst possible version of herself! What other secrets did Dimension Chi conceal? And have any of them followed Diana back to our universe? Find out in this tale by guest-writer Steve Orlando that delivers a crucial piece of G. Willow Wilson’s epic storyline!
- ON SALE 06.26.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
YOUNG JUSTICE #6
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art by JOHN TIMMS and ELENA CASAGRANDE
- cover by JOHN TIMMS
- variant cover by RAMON VILLALOBOS
- The secrets of Gemworld begin to unlock themselves for the newly reformed members of Young Justice—Tim Drake, Conner Kent, Jinny Hex, Wonder Girl, Impulse and the new Teen Lantern—but is it too late for the teen heroes to help Amethyst bring some order to her chaotic realm? Fan-favorite artist Elena Casagrande also joins the team as she delivers a look at Jinny Hex’s origins and how she came to be in Metropolis on the day the new Young Justice formed.
- ON SALE 06.05.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
