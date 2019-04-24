DC Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have DC Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

The big summer releases just keep coming this month, and it's all led by Sean Murphy's continuation of his Batman: White Knight saga. That's not the only thrilling debut of the month, though, as DC's also rolling out new series starring Jimmy Olsen and Lois Lane, and Gerard Way returns to Doom Patrol with the new series Weight of the Worlds.

Plus, new Batman and Swamp Thing graphic novels, the new Young Animal series Collapser, the finale of Adventures of the Super Sons, exciting 75th issues for both Batman and Wonder Woman, and much more.

Check out everything DC has to offer this July below.

(via Previews)