DC Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have DC Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.
The big summer releases just keep coming this month, and it's all led by Sean Murphy's continuation of his Batman: White Knight saga. That's not the only thrilling debut of the month, though, as DC's also rolling out new series starring Jimmy Olsen and Lois Lane, and Gerard Way returns to Doom Patrol with the new series Weight of the Worlds.
Plus, new Batman and Swamp Thing graphic novels, the new Young Animal series Collapser, the finale of Adventures of the Super Sons, exciting 75th issues for both Batman and Wonder Woman, and much more.
Check out everything DC has to offer this July below.
BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #1
written by SEAN MURPHY
art and cover by SEAN MURPHY
variant cover by SEAN MURPHY
In this explosive sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT from writer/artist Sean Murphy, The Joker recruits Azrael to help him expose a shocking secret from the Wayne family’s legacy—and to run Gotham City into the ground! As Batman rushes to protect the city and his loved ones from danger, the mystery of his ancestry unravels, dealing a devastating blow to the Dark Knight. Exciting new villains and unexpected allies will clash in this unforgettable chapter of the White Knight saga—and the truth about the blood they shed will shake Gotham to its core!
ON SALE 07.24.19
$4.99 US
1 of 8 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN: NIGHTWALKER THE GRAPHIC NOVEL TP
based on the novel by MARIE LU
adapted by STUART MOORE
art and cover by CHRIS WILDGOOSE
This action-packed graphic novel based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Marie Lu transports readers to the shadowy gates of Arkham Asylum, where Gotham City’s darkest mysteries reside…and which now threatens to imprison young Bruce Wayne.
A ruthless new gang of criminals known only as Nightwalkers is terrorizing Gotham, and the city’s elite are being taken out one by one. On the way home from his 18th birthday party, newly minted billionaire Bruce Wayne makes an impulsive choice that puts him in their crosshairs and lands him in Arkham Asylum, the once-infamous mental hospital. There, he meets Madeleine Wallace, a brilliant killer…and Bruce’s only hope. Madeleine is the mystery Bruce must unravel, but is he convincing her to divulge her secrets, or is he feeding her the information she needs to bring Gotham City to its knees?
Adapted by Stuart Moore and illustrated by Chris Wildgoose, this graphic novel presents a thrilling new take on Batman before he donned the cape and cowl.
ON SALE 09.25.19
$16.99 US | 6” x 9” | 224 PAGES
FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-8004-8
THE SECRET SPIRAL OF SWAMP KID TP
written by KIRK SCROGGS
art and cover by KIRK SCROGGS
Warning! Unless you have express permission from Russell Weinwright to access his notebook, do not read any further.
Seriously, we mean it.
Okay, if you are still with us, here is what we can share: Russell is a middle schooler; he excessively doodles; he has two best friends, Charlotte and Preston; he is not so great at sports; and he is pond scum. Nicknamed “Swamp Kid” by his classmates, Russell has algae for hair, a tree trunk for a right arm, and a carrot for a finger. Also, Russell’s favorite meal is sunlight. Also, a frog lives in his arm.
In this notebook, Russell details in both hilarious text and color illustrations (complete with ketchup stains!) what it’s like to be different, to discover his true talents, to avoid the intense stare of Mr. Finneca (his suspicious science teacher who may also be a mad scientist), and to find humor in the everyday weird.
This is THE SECRET SPIRAL OF SWAMP KID by writer and illustrator Kirk Scroggs, and you’ll never look at middle school the same way again.
ON SALE 09.25.19
$9.99 US | 5.5” x 8” | 160 PAGES
FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9068-9
This title will be squarebound, not spiral bound.
BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH #2
written by SCOTT SNYDER
art by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION
cover by GREG CAPULLO
variant cover by JOCK
The world has been destroyed, and Batman is on a quest to find out who’s responsible. But when villains from his past begin to complicate things for the Dark Knight, he finds an unlikely ally in a place known as “the Plains of Solitude.”
PRESTIGE FORMAT
ON SALE 07.31.19
$5.99 US | 2 of 3 | 56 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN: UNIVERSE #1
written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
art by NICK DERINGTON
new cover by NICK DERINGTON
Available to comics shops for the first time! Following the theft of a priceless Fabergé egg, the Riddler leads the Dark Knight on a wild hunt after its true owner: Jinny Hex, descendant of Jonah Hex! Guest-starring Deathstroke, Green Arrow and dozens of Riddler look-alikes in stories by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Nick Derington, originally published in BATMAN GIANT #3 and #4!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$4.99 US | 1 of 6 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY #1
written by TOM KING
art by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE
new cover by ANDY KUBERT
Available to comics shops for the first time! Following a home invasion that ends in murder, Superman is put on the trail of a Metropolis mystery by Batman—but can even the Man of Steel discover the truth behind these tragic deaths, or their ties to the far-off world of Rann? These stories by Tom King with art by Andy Kubert guest-starring Green Lantern and other heroes were originally published in SUPERMAN GIANT #3 and #4.
ON SALE 07.03.19
$4.99 US | 32 PAGES
1 OF 6 | FC | RATED T
WONDER WOMAN: COME BACK TO ME #1
written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI
art by CHAD HARDIN
new cover by AMANDA CONNER
Available to comics shops for the first time! When Steve Trevor is called in for a test flight of an experimental new aircraft, he winds up lost in the Bermuda Triangle—and it’s up to Wonder Woman and Etta Candy to follow his trail to a mysterious, savage island! These stories written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti with art by Chad Hardin were originally published in JUSTICE LEAGUE GIANT #3-4!
ON SALE 07.17.19
$4.99 US | 32 PAGES
1 OF 6 | FC | RATED T
COLLAPSER #1
written by MIKEY WAY and SHAUN SIMON
art and cover by ILIAS KYRIAZIS
variant cover by NICK DERINGTON
There’s a voice in the head of Liam James questioning everything he does—from his job at the nursing home to keeping his relationship with his girlfriend afloat. Liam suffers from anxiety, and the only thing that quiets it is music, which makes a weekly DJ gig his one saving grace. But Liam’s life changes forever when he receives a black hole in the mail (yes, you read that right), one that takes up residence in his chest, grants him insane superpowers, turns him into a celebrity and draws him into a cosmic conflict beyond his wildest imagination. Where did this black hole come from? Why Liam? Is power the cure? Or will superstardom turn Liam into a black hole himself? Find out in COLLAPSER, a superhero story that could only come from DC’s Young Animal!
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 1 of 6 | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
This issue will ship with two covers.
DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS #1
written by GERARD WAY and JEREMY LAMBERT
art by JAMES HARVEY
cover by NICK DERINGTON
variant cover by MITCH GERADS
All hail the Supreme Shape! Gerard Way and the World’s Strangest Superheroes return in an all-new series that takes them beyond the borders of time and space! Featuring artwork by acclaimed cartoonist James Harvey, this issue finds the Doom Patrol facing off against the fanatical fitness fiends of planet Orbius and the Marathon Eternal! Meanwhile, Cliff Steele, formerly known as Robotman, must come to terms with his new body of flesh and bone...yet the real test turns out to be something far more frightening: his mom.
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
This issue will ship with two covers.
JIMMY OLSEN #1
written by MATT FRACTION
art and cover by STEVE LIEBER
variant cover by BEN OLIVER
Jimmy Olsen must die!
Wait, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Jimmy Olsen lives! Superman’s best friend and Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen tours the bizarre underbelly of the DC Universe in this new miniseries featuring death, destruction, giant turtles and more! It’s a centuries-spanning whirlwind of weird that starts in Metropolis and ends in Gotham City. And then we kill Jimmy.
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 1 of 12 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
LOIS LANE #1
written by GREG RUCKA
art and cover by MIKE PERKINS
variant cover by JENNY FRISON
On the road and out of Metropolis—and carrying a secret that could disrupt Superman’s life—Lois Lane embarks on a harrowing journey to uncover a threat to her husband and a plot that reaches the highest levels of international power brokers and world leaders. Critically acclaimed and best-selling author Greg Rucka and master storyteller Mike Perkins team up for a tale of conspiracy, intrigue and murder that pushes even Lois to her limits.
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 1 of 12 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
ACTION COMICS #1013
written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
art by SZYMON KUDRANSKI
cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
variant cover by FRANK QUITELY
Metropolis is in total lockdown, and while everyone is busy dealing with the impossible threat of Leviathan’s complete takeover, a mysterious antihero called Thorn has decided to wreak havoc on the invisible empire! Witness the return of Rose and Thorn, the most dangerous woman in the DC Universe—and if you’ve never heard of her, it’s only because she is that good. All this, plus a major EVENT LEVIATHAN revelation! But why wasn’t it in the main series?
Plus, the invisible mafia held a death grip on the Metropolis underworld…until Lex Luthor visits their criminal competition!
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #12
written by PETER J. TOMASI
art by CARLO BARBERI
cover by DAN MORA
It’s been a long road, but Superboy and Robin have finally made their way back home! Unfortunately, an armada of about a gazillion juvenile super-delinquents is back too, and these pint-sized hell-raisers are out to conquer Earth! It’s the final battle between the son of Batman, the son of Superman, a big fan of Lex Luthor and whatever a “Doomsdame” is in this epic finale to the Super Sons saga!
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 12 of 12 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
AMERICAN CARNAGE #9
written by BRYAN HILL
art by LEANDRO FERNANDEZ
cover by BEN OLIVER
Identity, law, and purpose collide as Richard Wright is forced to choose what he’s really willing to risk to stop Wynn and Jennifer Morgan…and whose life he’s willing to sacrifice in the process.
ON SALE 07.31.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
FINAL ISSUE
AQUAMAN #50
written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK
art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES
cover by ROBSON ROCHA and JASON PAZ
variant cover by RYAN SOOK
As Aquaman settles the Old Gods of Unspoken Water into their new lives in Amnesty Bay, Jackson Hyde, a.k.a. Aqua-lad, seeks out Aquaman to be his new mentor! Back in Atlantis, Mera makes a move that shocks the Widowhood.
Meanwhile, Black Manta, recently kicked out of the Legion of Doom, prepares to make his next move against his greatest nemesis…but Lex Luthor is about to make him an offer he can’t refuse. Don’t miss our landmark 50th issue and the start of a brand-new story!
ON SALE 07.17.19
$4.99 US | 48 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATGIRL #37
written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI
art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH
variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
Eager to prove himself as a guardian for the criminals of Gotham City, Killer Moth has set his sights on taking out one of Gotham’s finest heroes…Batgirl! Does this insect menace really stand a chance against Batman’s smartest ally? Meanwhile, after their daring escape, the Terrible Trio is on the hunt for new ways to cause trouble for Batgirl. Little do they know, Lex Luthor has already beat them to it and is about to bring Batgirl’s worst possible nightmare to life! Oracle is back online. And she’s angry.
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN BEYOND #34
written by DAN JURGENS
art by RICK LEONARDI and ANDE PARKS
cover by CHRIS SAMNEE
variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS
The strange goings-on in Neo-Gotham continue, and not even Batman is immune. The Dark Knight of Tomorrow needs to stop the Splitt’s high-tech heists once and for all, but his opening move will have everyone confused and bewildered. Will Batman save the day…or be the catalyst to lead his city into ruin?
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN #74
written by TOM KING
art by MIKEL JANIN
cover by MITCH GERADS
variant cover by JUAN GIMENEZ
“The Fall and the Fallen” concludes with a father-and-son showdown. Flashpoint Batman reveals his fiendish reasoning for dragging Batman into the desert, and who is in the coffin they’ve been dragging along with them. But is this a step too far? It’s Bruce Wayne versus Thomas Wayne for the right to wear the cowl, and all of Gotham City hangs in the balance!
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN #75
written by TOM KING
art and cover by TONY S. DANIEL
variant cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
“City of Bane” begins! Bane’s minions have moved into Gotham City, taken control and are ruling with an iron fist—including rounding up any villain who refuses to sign onto Bane’s program—and Batman is nowhere to be found. At least not the Batman anyone knows. It’s like someone has replaced the real Gotham City with a twisted funhouse-mirror version of it.
Meanwhile, the real Bruce Wayne is on a spiritual quest to regain his fighting spirit after his showdown with his father in the desert. Can the people of Gotham hold on until their protector is strong enough to come to their rescue?
Plus, what does Lex Luthor’s scheming mean for Gotham City when Bane and the villains are already in control?
This extra-sized anniversary issue kicks off a new multi-part storyline that ties together all the threads of the first 74 issues of Tom King’s epic BATMAN run!
ON SALE 07.17.19
$4.99 US | 48 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN SECRET FILES #2
written by ANDY KUBERT, TIM SEELEY, STEVE ORLANDO, MAIRGHREAD SCOTT, COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING
art by EDUARDO RISSO, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, CARLOS D’ANDA, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and others
cover by ANDY KUBERT
“City of Bane” is upon us! Bane’s conquering Gotham City, but he’s not doing it alone. In this Secret Files issue, read about Bane and his cabal: The Joker, the Riddler, Hugo Strange and the Psycho-Pirate. Brutal stories of madness, murder and hatred done by some of comics’ greatest talents!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$4.99 US | 48 PAGES
FC | RATED T
BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #3
written by BRYAN HILL
art and cover by DEXTER SOY
variant cover by JAY ANACLETO
In their first encounter with the powerful maniac who’s pursuing runaway meta-human Sofia Barrera, Black Lightning and the Outsiders were absolutely humbled. Does everyone on this team have what it takes? Or did Batman make a catastrophic mistake when he entrusted them with Sofia’s life?
Plus, ousted from power and stripped of wealth, Ra’s al Ghul is a broken man. But Lex Luthor has a plan for how the Outsiders could be Ra’s’ new League of Assassins!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN/ TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #3
written by JAMES TYNION IV
art and cover by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II
variant cover by KEVIN EASTMAN
The origin of Batman…together with the origin of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? The stories are familiar, but through the prism of this altered reality, clearly not the same. An uneasy feeling sets in that everything is not what it seems. But the Laughing Man pays a visit to a familiar Turtles ally to make sure this world stays exactly as Krang has remade it.
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 3 of 6 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #10
written by KAT HOWARD
art by TOM FOWLER and BRIAN CHURILLA
cover by KAI CARPENTER
Tim returns home to find things aren’t as he hoped and that magic is not the shortcut he hopes it’ll be. Everything comes at a cost, even safety.
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
CATWOMAN #13
written by JOELLE JONES
art by JOELLE JONES and FERNANDO BLANCO
cover by JOELLE JONES
variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Things have come to a head for Selina Kyle in Villa Hermosa. Between taking care of her sister and contending with all the crooks who cross her path looking to give her some bad luck, it’s enough to make a Catwoman go bad herself. So maybe she will?
“Come now, Selina. Still playing the hero? Stop pretending you’re something you’re not.” It’s Lex Luthor’s words versus Catwoman’s will in this chapter of “The Offer”!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
DEATHSTROKE #45
written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
art by FERNANDO PASARIN
cover by ED BENES and RICHARD FRIEND
variant cover by DAVID FINCH
In the wake of Slade Wilson’s death, a new Deathstroke has vowed to complete his last, unfinished assignment. But the master assassin Shado has plans of her own, looking to step in for the late, great World’s Greatest Assassin and usurp his place in villainous hierarchy. Meanwhile, Rose Wilson discovers the identity of the person responsible for her father’s death. Can her brother, Jericho, stop her from seeking vengeance?
Also in this issue, Slade Wilson’s son Jericho accepts Lex Luthor’s offer of power—but he’s determined to use it as a force for good…so why is Lex smiling?
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
DCEASED #3
written by TOM TAYLOR
art and cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE and STEFANO GAUDIANO
cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE
variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
horror movie variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
Heroes, villains and gods have fallen. Cities have collapsed. The virus threatens to reach below the waves and even to the island of Themyscira. The race to save planet Earth is on! The surviving members of the Justice League have learned the secret to the spread of the virus, but is it already too late to stop it?
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 3 of 6 | 32 PAGES
CARDSTOCK VARIANT COVERS EACH $4.99
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with three covers.
DETECTIVE COMICS #1007
written by PETER J. TOMASI
art and cover by KYLE HOTZ
variant cover by DAN QUINTANA
“The Spectre: Dead on Arrival” finale! In all of Gotham City, there’s only one life
Batman would be willing to risk to save Jim Corrigan and the Spectre: his own!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
DETECTIVE COMICS #1008
written by PETER J. TOMASI
art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE and JAIME MENDOZA
variant cover by BRYAN HITCH
The Joker returns to Gotham City! The Joker is through working with the Legion of Doom, and he wants to get back to his roots: giving Batman absolute hell! The Clown Prince of Crime comes back with a bang—and he’s not about to take prisoners!
As if that weren’t enough, Lex Luthor delivers the cure for Mr. Freeze’s beloved wife, Nora, freeing her from cryo-stasis at last! But something else is very, very wrong with Nora…
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
DIAL H FOR HERO #5
written by SAM HUMPHRIES
art and cover by JOE QUINONES
The hunt is on! Miguel and Summer must journey into the Heroverse in pursuit of Mr. Thunderbolt, who has stolen the H-Dial and threatens to destroy it all! But if they wish to survive, Miguel and Summer must discover the secrets of the Operator, the origin of Mr. Thunderbolt and the history of the Heroverse! All the answers you’ve been waiting for are right here!
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 5 of 6 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
THE DREAMING #11
written by SIMON SPURRIER
art by BILQUIS EVELY
cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
The World’s End pub is a place where ales and tales flow freely. A place where the netherfolk gather to spin stories and mark time between realities. But a blight has come to the Worlds’ End pub, and as the search for Dream of the Endless nears its end, our plucky hunters must confront the saddest thing of all: a fable that can’t stop fading. Meanwhile, the new Lord of the Dreaming, chafing against its unwanted throne, gropes for answers—and endings...
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
EVENT LEVIATHAN #2
written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
art and cover by ALEX MALEEV
variant cover by JASON FABOK
“The Detectives”! EVENT LEVIATHAN, the new miniseries by the award-winning team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev, continues! As the mystery of Leviathan continues to rock the very foundations of the DC Universe, the world’s greatest detectives gather for the first time anywhere to solve the mystery before it’s too late! Lois Lane leads Batman, Green Arrow, Plastic Man, Manhunter, the Question and a couple of genuine guest sleuths in the search for who Leviathan is and how their plans have already unfolded. This issue also guest-stars Red Hood, Batgirl and more!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 2 of 6 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
FEMALE FURIES #6
written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI
art by ADRIANA MELO
cover by JOELLE JONES
If Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, how will Apokolips handle five Female Furies who have had enough of Darkseid’s mess?! In this exciting finale, Big Barda has mobilized her sisters to take on Darkseid and his mewling minions once and for all—and the whole planet is going to feel it when the Furies throw down!
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 6 of 6 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
THE FLASH #74
written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
art and cover by HOWARD PORTER
variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER
“The Flash Year One” continues! The Turtle has made his grand entrance, and it’s about to bring down the house! As an untested hero with the mastery of his abilities still in its infancy, Barry Allen will face the toughest challenge of his life to defend Central City from the invading forces of those who seek its destruction. Our hero is faced with the fateful choice to either become a superhero or die trying!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE FLASH #75
written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
art by HOWARD PORTER, CHRISTIAN DUCE and SCOTT KOLINS
cover by HOWARD PORTER
variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
“The Flash Year One” finale! This oversize anniversary issue marks the end of Barry Allen’s journey to become the Flash—but at what cost? The Turtle’s final play will challenge our hero in every way possible, and by the end of the battle, a Flash will be born—and a Flash will die!
Also in this issue, witness Lex Luthor’s offer to Captain Cold, whose icy vengeance waits for the Flash just around the corner…
ON SALE 07.24.19
$4.99 US | 48 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE GREEN LANTERN #9
written by GRANT MORRISON
art and cover by LIAM SHARP
variant cover by FRAZER IRVING
On the medieval fantasy planet of Athmoora, Sir Hal of the Lantern—a.k.a. Hal Jordan—must do battle with the evil wizard Ah-Bah-Nazzur, scourge of the Four Kingdoms! What is Ah-Bah-Nazzur’s secret? And what does it have to do with the looming extinction-level Multiversal threat that leaves countless dead super-beings in its wake?
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
THE GREEN LANTERN ANNUAL #1
written by GRANT MORRISON
art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
cover by GUILLEM MARCH
A Green Lantern tradition is reborn when the annual Jordan family reunion takes a turn for the bizarre, leaving Hal and his nearest and dearest on the front line of a terrifying invasion from an impossible reality that’s closer than you think!
There’s only one way for intergalactic lawman Hal “Green Lantern” Jordan to prevent the ultra-crime of the millennium—but what will be the outcome when Green Lantern takes on a young superhero sidekick? And who will it be? Also featuring an incredible guest appearance by the strangest Lantern of all—you must not miss THE GREEN LANTERN ANNUAL!
ON SALE 07.31.19
$4.99 US | 48 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
FREEDOM FIGHTERS #7
written by ROBERT VENDITTI
art by BRUNO REDONDO
cover by EDDY BARROWS
Beaten but not broken after a deadly battle with Cyborg Overman, the Freedom Fighters are on the run once more. But who will take these fugitives from the Gestapo in? The American people, that’s who. The citizens of Nazi-occupied America are beginning to believe that resistance is possible, and that the dream of freedom can be reborn anew, thanks to the efforts of Uncle Sam’s crew. And Sam’s got a plan in place to take back the country that
fascism stole, starting at the very top…
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 7 of 12 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
HARLEY QUINN #63
written by SAM HUMPHRIES
art by OTTO SCHMIDT
cover by GUILLEM MARCH
variant cover by FRANK CHO
The final trials of Harley Quinn have begun…and the stakes have never been higher! Will Harley succeed in becoming the Angel of Retribution? Or will she fall short, only to suffer the same fate as all those before her?
Plus, a mysterious new comic by M. Clatterbuck appears...in which Lex Luthor makes Harley an exciting offer!
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
HAWKMAN #14
written by ROBERT VENDITTI
art by PATRICK OLLIFFE and TOM PALMER
cover by ROGER ROBINSON
variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ
Carl Sands returns as the new, improved Shadow Thief! Newly upgraded by Lex Luthor, he’s now the undisputed master of shadows. Meanwhile, Hawkman continues to be haunted by horrific memories of his past lives. Could Shadow Thief be the cause of his nightmares? Or is it something more sinister?
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
HIGH LEVEL #6
written by ROB SHERIDAN
art and cover by BARNABY BAGENDA and ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
Truth, lies, myth and mystery collide with shocking consequences when Thirteen and Minnow’s harrowing journey to High Level comes to its shocking conclusion at the steps of the fabled silver city, where ancient secrets are laid bare and a hidden adversary finally makes himself known…
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
HOUSE OF WHISPERS #11
written by NALO HOPKINSON and DAN WATTERS
art by DOMINIKE “DOMO” STANTON
cover by SEAN ANDREW MURRAY
Things are beyond dire for the House of Dahomey, to the point where Erzulie must call upon the most grim and unforgiving of her sister-selves: Marinette of the Dry-Bones, rider of a pale horse and commander of werewolves!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #11
written by DAN ABNETT
art by WILL CONRAD
cover by CARLOS D’ANDA
variant cover by PHILIP TAN
With the fate of the Ghost Sector and the trillions of lives it contains at stake, Darkseid begins the cosmic process to activate Sepulkore and restore himself to his previous immeasurable power. Can the Justice League crew stop him...or—unthinkably—must they actually help him?
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #27
written by JAMES TYNION IV
art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ
cover by BRUNO REDONDO
variant cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Eons ago, the Monitor, the Anti-Monitor and the World Forger stopped the rise of Perpetua—but can they overcome billions of years of mistrust to work together and do it again?
Plus, Lex Luthor’s offers across the DC Universe haven’t gone unnoticed—Martian Manhunter is aware of “the Offer.” And J’onn J’onnz will pay the price.
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #28
written by JAMES TYNION IV
art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ
cover by JIM CHEUNG
variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON
The Apex Predator rises! Justice-Doom War is coming! This is the culmination of the Legion of Doom’s master plan, and they will take the Justice League to far-out places they may never return from…and do things the DC Universe may never recover from.
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #13
written by JAMES TYNION IV
art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and DANIEL SAMPERE
cover by GUILLEM MARCH
variant cover by DAN QUINTANA
Their battle against Doctor Fate may have come to an end, but the Justice League Dark’s problems are just beginning when the helmet begins its search for a new host.
Meanwhile, what can Lex Luthor offer a magic user like Circe? For one thing, Lex knows a thing or two about monsters. And where Circe can find them.
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK ANNUAL #1
written by JAMES TYNION IV and RAM V
art by GUILLEM MARCH
cover by RILEY ROSSMO
Swamp Thing takes center stage in this one-of-a-kind story that will change the Green forever! After the fall of the Parliament of Trees, the Parliament of Flowers and its new guardian have risen. It’s now up to Alec Holland to convince him to become a benevolent protector of the world, but little does he know, a foe from his past, the Floronic Man, is trying to sway the guardian as well. Which path will the King of Petals choose? The fate of mankind depends on it!
ON SALE 07.31.19
$4.99 US | 48 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
LOONEY TUNES #250
written by SCOTT GROSS
art and cover by SCOTT GROSS
Baseball season is in full swing—which means it’s time for two favorite teams to meet again on the old diamond. Yes, it’s the Looney Tunes versus the Barnyard Dogs—and it’s time for “Bugs Bunny at the Bat”!
ON SALE 07.24.19
$2.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED E
LUCIFER #10
written by DAN WATTERS
art by MAX FIUMARA
cover by TIFFANY TURRILL
Lucifer is legion. The Devil and Caliban’s search for an agreeable afterlife continues—this time taking them to the subterranean realms of Naraka, where the gods wear many faces and the ocean is infinite. Meanwhile: an angel swats at flies, Caliban throws a tantrum, and something hungry is born.
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
MAD MAGAZINE #9
written and illustrated by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS
Peak TV hits MAD when we heckle The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Plus, it’s the updated map to Disneyland—including new Fox takeover attractions that are sure to attract no one in the feature “When Disney Adds Fox To Disneyland”!
ON SALE 08.21.19
$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC
MARTIAN MANHUNTER #7
written by STEVE ORLANDO
art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO
variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
J’onn and Diane have had a break in the Ashley Addams case! With a fully armed S.W.A.T. team, they head to a pig farm an infamous human-trafficking cartel calls home. They’ll lead a raid to find out the truth about what happened to Ashley ,and J’onn will be forced to use the full spectrum of his Martian abilities on Earth for the first time!
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 7 of 12 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
NIGHTWING #62
written by DAN JURGENS
art by RONAN CLIQUET
cover by BRUNO REDONDO
variant cover by GREG CAPULLO
After the epic conclusion to the Burnback saga, it’s clear that while he may have forgotten his past, Ric Grayson’s innate skills and instincts as a team leader elevate Team Nightwing to a new level. But what does that mean for the Blüdhaven PD, and what does that mean for a man who is looking to live a life without the baggage of his past to hold him down? Ric seeks comfort in Bea’s arms, but may find answers in another’s Talons as we dive headlong into the Year of the Villain!
Plus, Lex Luthor delivers the Court of Owls the means to own what they covet most: Ric Grayson.
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
PEARL #11
written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
art and cover by MICHAEL GAYDOS
variant cover by TAKI SOMA
After a blazing adventure in Kobe, Japan, this modern-day yakuza crime epic wrapped around a romance for the ages from the award-winning creators of Jessica Jones comes back home. Tattoo artist/assassin/yakuza clan leader Pearl Tanaka has confronted her heritage on the same mean streets where her grand-mother was born. Now she comes home to find her place in the new order.
This issue is another explosive, cliché-defying multimedia extravaganza from artist Michael Gaydos, as PEARL continues its unique exploration of art and self-expression in a way only comics can.
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | MATURE READERS
This issue will ship with two covers.
RED HOOD: OUTLAW #36
written by SCOTT LOBDELL
art by PETE WOODS
cover by DAN PANOSIAN
variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
There’s no way to plan for every contingency...even for a son of the Bat like Jason Todd. His goal was to take down the Penguin and assume his role as the prince of Gotham, but the best laid plans go awry when Oswald Cobblepot gets the last laugh—and the last bullet! And not even the Red Hood and his posse can stop him. (How could they with the Iceberg Lounge under siege and Bunker, Wingman and the Sisters Su too busy to help Jason deal with a Penguin ascendant?) Don’t miss the startling conclusion to “Prince of Gotham!”
What can Lex Luthor offer former sidekick Jason Todd? Sidekicks…broken, battered and catastrophically dangerous sidekicks. The Teen Titans they’re not!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
RED HOOD: OUTLAW ANNUAL #3
written by SCOTT LOBDELL
art by ADAM POLLINA
cover by DEXTER SOY
Missing since the fateful events of issue #25, the story of what happened to Bizarro and Artemis after they were sucked through the quantum doorway can finally be told! Trapped in a strange reality where everyone with metahuman abilities has become normal and ordinary humans now possess powers, up is down, left is right and only a pair of Outlaws can save the day in a world gone mad. Meet strange new foes, and even stranger new allies. Can the Outlaws fix this broken world and still make it back to our world and their mission alongside the Red Hood?
ON SALE 07.31.19
$4.99 US | 48 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
SCOOBY-DOO TEAM-UP #49
written by SHOLLY FISCH
art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA
With his chemical shape-shifting powers, Metamorpho the Element Man is more than a match for pretty much any super-villain…except maybe a huge elemental monster with shape-shifting powers of its own! It’s up to the gang to solve the mystery and unmask the monster—once Scooby and Shaggy stop running in terror from both the monster and Metamorpho, that is!
ON SALE 07.24.19
$2.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED E
SHAZAM! #8
written by GEOFF JOHNS
art by DALE EAGLESHAM
backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI
cover by DALE EAGLESHAM
variant cover by MICHAEL CHO
As Billy Batson and the rest of the Shazam Family are about to learn as they cross over into the Darklands, the Magiclands aren’t all fun and games! In a world filled with all kinds of frightful creatures and haunts, nothing will compare to the horrors of Billy’s own internalized fears.
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
SUPERGIRL #32
written by MARC ANDREYKO
art by KEVIN MAGUIRE
and SEAN PARSONS
cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE
variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS
The conclusion to the SUPERMAN/SUPERGIRL team-up is here! As the House of El is united, Superman, Supergirl, Superboy and Jor-El struggle to defeat the seemingly unstoppable Rogol Zaar, who is now teamed up with General Zod, Jax-Ur and even Gandelo! New alliances are forged and betrayed, and Kara must fight battles on two fronts: alongside her cousins and inside herself, as she faces her own rage and the corrupting influence of Zaar’s axe! If she survives it all, who will be the Supergirl who emerges on the other side? Join us on the epic finale to Supergirl’s space-opera adventure!
Also, if Brainiac is in the Hall of Doom, why is Lex Luthor upgrading an old Brainiac drone body? And why is the drone calling itself the true Brainiac?
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
SUPERMAN #13
written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO
variant cover by ADAM HUGHES
Superman, intergalactic hero! A major chapter in the galaxy-spanning “Unity Saga” begins as Superman reluctantly takes the lead in a quest for peace bigger than he has ever tried before. It’s Superman, Superboy, Supergirl and a cast of thousands in a fight to keep the universe intact. But it’s this issue’s final page that will have fans everywhere talking. It’s a moment almost a thousand years in the making…
Deadly plans, murderous schemes and evil dealings. Each of Lex Luthor’s offers means doom for the heroes. So why is Lex now talking to Lois Lane?
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
TEEN TITANS #32
written by ADAM GLASS
art by BERNARD CHANG
cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
variant cover by ALEX GARNER
Lobo’s back—and he’s got his daughter, Crush, dead to rights! At least she can ask him about the identity of her mother, right? And as the Teen Titans square off against the Main Man, an enemy more sadistic than any they’ve ever faced before, questions about the team’s future are still hanging in the balance—that is, if they have any future at all!
Plus, Lobo wants a daughter he can be proud of. Crush wants nothing to do with her father. Lex Luthor is about to ruin Crush’s life.
ON SALE 07.17.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
TEEN TITANS GO! #35
written by MATTHEW K. MANNING and J. TORRES
art by PHILIP MURPHY and SANDY JARRELL
cover by LEA H. SEIDMAN
Robin’s appalled when he finds Cyborg and Beast Boy “Dropping Stuff Down a Hole,” but it gets worse when they discover why that hole appeared! And Raven’s bummed that her teammates are trying to hire a magic user…is she about to be kicked off the team? Not if her “Disappearing Act” is successful!
ON SALE 07.17.19
$2.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED E
DIGITAL FIRST
THE TERRIFICS #18
written by GENE LUEN YANG
art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
cover by DAN MORA
variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI
The end of the God Game is upon us—and technology has turned the Terrifics’ lives upside down! At long last, the secret origin of the mysterious technological being known as the Keeper is revealed, and this story is actually a tale as old as time. If the Terrifics are to shut the Keeper down and stop his tech infection from spreading worldwide, our heroes will need to do something they never thought they could: stop evolution itself.
The Bizarro Terrifics were almost the most dangerous things in the universe. When Lex Luthor gives them a time machine, they become the most dangerous things in the universe. This will get weird.
ON SALE 07.24.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
WONDER TWINS #6
written by MARK RUSSELL
art and cover by STEPHEN BYRNE
variant cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and RAY McCARTHY
The Scrambler has given the world one month to fix everything—or else suffer “The Great Scramble,” a dastardly plot that would swap the consciousnesses of everyone on the planet. As the scramble before the scramble commences, the Wonder Twins must team up with the Justice League to put a stop to the Scrambler’s plan! But an unexpected twist puts Jayna in conflict with the Justice League—will she choose the path of justice even if it means losing her best friend?
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 6 of 6 | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
WONDER WOMAN #74
written by G. WILLOW WILSON
art and cover by JESUS MERINO
variant cover by JENNY FRISON
Wonder Woman’s journey through the broken realm has reached its end—but who waits for her there? And what exactly created this place between dimensions in the first place? The answer will shock Diana, and provide the missing piece of a puzzle that’s defined her entire life!
ON SALE 07.10.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
WONDER WOMAN #75
written by G. WILLOW WILSON
art by XERMANICO
cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON
variant cover by JENNY FRISON
At last, after years of exile: Wonder Woman returns to Themyscira! But in the wake of Ares’ escape from his prison, the island is no longer the paradise she remembers… and the Amazons are no longer a united people! Disaster has forced Hippolyta’s warriors to choose a deadly new ally, and Wonder Woman is powerless to convince them to turn back to the light! Who among the Amazons could possibly change the course of history? Only one: Diana’s long-lost aunt, Antiope! A major figure of the Wonder Woman mythos returns in this extra-sized anniversary issue!
Plus, Lex Luthor visits fellow Legion of Doom member Cheetah. He comes bearing gifts: a mythical weapon, one rumored to be able to kill anything—even a god. Or, in Wonder Woman’s case, a demi-god.
ON SALE 07.24.19
$4.99 US | 48 PAGES
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99
FC | RATED T
This issue will ship with two covers.
YOUNG JUSTICE #7
written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
art and cover by JOHN TIMMS
variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO
Young Justice—lost in the Multiverse! After the explosive conclusion to their Gemworld adventure, the team is having a tough time finding their way back to their Earth. No, we can’t tell you where they end up, but rest assured, you will be surprised! But as exciting as all that is, we have bigger problems to deal with as Tim Drake is about to do something he has only done...lots of times before. He is about to announce his new alias...a new superhero name. A Young Justice name. And this time, it’s permanent. Like, forever.
ON SALE 07.03.19
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES
FC | RATED T+
This issue will ship with two covers.
