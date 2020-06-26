DC surprise drops new Harley Quinn anthology comic 'Black + White + Red' from A-list talent

It's a very, very good time to be a Harley Quinn fan. The character launched a hit animated series last year that's wrapping up its second season, she starred in her second movie earlier this year with Birds of Prey, and she's been killing it in a number of comics appearances lately. Now, we can add one more exciting Harley project to the list: A brand-new anthology comic from some of the best creators DC has to offer, and you can read the first chapter right now.

On Friday, DC Comics announced the surprise launch of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, a new digital-first anthology series in the vein of the beloved Batman: Black & White comics. As the name suggests, the series will feature stories told through black and white, with the addition of stylized red to highlight Harley's particular...worldview.

The first chapter, from writer/artist Stjepan Šejić and letterer Gabriela Downie, is available to buy right now, and takes readers back to the world of Šejić's acclaimed Harley Quinn graphic novel Harleen. You can check out a preview of that issue in the gallery right here:





DC Comics DC Comics DC Comics DC Comics hide thumbnails show thumbnails

Upcoming chapters will feature an impressive lineup of talent from around the comics world, including Harley co-creator Paul Dini, fan-favorite Harley team Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, Chad Hardin; Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez; Tim Seeley and Juan Ferreyra; Erica Henderson, Daniel Kibblesmith, and more. Plus, several acclaimed artist will use Black + White + Red to make their DC Comics debuts as writers, including Mirka Andolfo, Dani, Joe Quinones, and Riley Rossmo.

“This is such a cool series with killer art,” Mark Doyle, DC Executive Editor, said in a press release. “Senior Editor Chris Conroy had the idea to riff on the classic Batman: Black & White series but to do it with Harley in that irreverent, fun way that only Harley can do — and DC Digital First seemed like the perfect format to tell these stories.”

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is expected to run 14 chapters, with a new chapter dropping weekly beginning today. The first month will include Andolfo's chapter on July 3, Ahmed and Rodriguez's chapter on July 10 and Seeley and Ferreyra's chapter on July 17. The first issue is now available at readdc.com, comiXology, Kindle, and other places comics are sold.