WIRE Buzz: DC Daily canceled. Plus, James Mangold looks back on Sandman pitch

DC Daily, the talk/news show from comic-based streaming service DC Universe that recently branched into podcasting, is coming to an end. As the streamer itself finds itself in flux as HBO Max looks to offer up similar movies and TV shows that once were the main draw to the highly specific service, it's not just saying goodbye to its Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and DCEU exclusivity.

Collider first reported the news, explaining that DC had provided the following statement regarding the show's cancellation:

"After more than 400 episodes, DC Daily will air its final broadcast on Friday, July 3. This year has brought more challenges than the show could overcome. We thank all the fans and talent and hosts for bringing this show to life. It's been a fun ride.”

The show featured plenty of fan-favorite on-air contributors and talent like John Barrowman, Samm Levine, Harley Quinn Smith, Sam Humphries, and Clarke Wolfe, but its demands (speaking with guests and providing context to a variety of DC projects) were ill-suited to a coronavirus-influenced environment that quarantined the population and shut down many productions.

Next, fans of Unfriended and other high-tech twists on genre film might be further glued to their screens thanks to a recent deal at Universal.

The studio has signed Screenlife's Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted) to a five-picture deal, according to Deadline, with the company's signature formal device — shooting the film as if it were entirely viewed on phone or computer screens — at the forefront of the arrangement. While there are five films planned in the deal, the specifics haven't been hammered out yet.

"We agreed it will be five Screenlife movies in different genres, and of course I will discuss with them the cast and the directors, but they trust me," Bekmambetov said, per Deadline. "We know there will be romantic comedies, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and detective stories like Searching.”

The producer/director explained that pandemic-driven isolation has only made his cinematic innovation more palatable to audiences. "Just two months ago we were too abstract, and nobody could understand what I mean when I explain Screenlife, but after two months of isolation, we are all learning to live in a digital universe."

Unfriended got a sequel, Unfriended: Dark Web, in 2018 and fans can expect many more films of its kind to come — if only because they've been far easier to create under lockdown than conventional movies.

Finally, the director of Logan and The Wolverine recently explained why another of his planned comic adaptations never saw the light of day.

Speaking to Discussing Film, James Mangold shared how his take on Neil Gaiman's Sandman got buried since his successful pitch nearly a decade ago. "I pitched it to HBO years ago and they bought the pitch as a long-form series and then it got undone by a political turf war at WB," Mangold said. He also commented on the beloved comic's new home over at Netflix — where it's being turned into a show that's recently had its production delayed by the coronavirus.

"Regardless, now it's happening and I am so happy for Neil who I think is a marvelous person as well as a supremely brilliant artist," Mangold said. "His unique vision weaves the psychological, psychedelic, romantic, sexual, and fantastical in a way that is both personal and epic. Anyway, in regard to other projects of the future, I couldn't possibly speak about conjecture because anything I say in the realm of comic books becomes instant nitro-glycerine ready to haunt me for the next 10 years on Twitter."

Sandman's Netflix adaptation does not yet have a release date.