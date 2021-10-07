Mark your calendar: DC FanDome trailers tease more from The Batman, Black Adam, Peacemaker & more

DC FanDome — the virtual event celebrating and promoting all things DC — is happening on Oct. 16. That’s only nine days away, and we have trailers for both DC FanDome and the new DC Kids FanDome to get us excited for it.

The one-minute clip is jammed packed with all the major stars from all the major DC productions. Here are just a few of the stars packed in this trailer: there's John Cena promoting Peacemaker; Dwayne Johnson saying the DC Universe is about to change (presumably because he’s now in it, as Black Adam); King Shark with a badass machine gun and some arm tattoos; and Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz talking about The Batman.

Check out the DC FanDome trailer here:

Video of DC FanDome 2021 - Official Teaser Trailer | DC

If that wasn’t enough, we also got glimpses of Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), both Flashes (Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin), Pierce Brosnan (Black Adam), Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), and Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois).

But that's not all: the teaser also ended with, well, a tease — it looks like we’ll get another trailer for The Batman, the Matt Reeves-directed film that stars Robert Patterson as the caped crusader. This will be the first in-depth look since last year’s DC FanDome, when Warner Bros. released a clip from the movie, and I’m sure fans will be eager to see more of the film before its March 4, 2022 premiere.

If you got young ones in your household, there’s also a DC Kids FanDome on Oct. 16 that starts at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer for that here, loaded with peeks at all the animated and kid-friendly superhero fare on the way.

Video of DC Kids FanDome Trailer | DC Kids

The grown-up DC FanDome will run about four hours long and will be available for streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. It starts at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 16.