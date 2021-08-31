DC FanDome returns in October with first looks at Black Adam, Aquaman 2, The Flash, Batman & more

You knew this one was coming, folks. After sitting out Comic-Con@Home for the second year in a row — at least in terms of major reveals — DC and Warner Bros. have confirmed the official return of their virtual (not to mention global) DC FanDome event dedicated to comics, television, film, video games, and more.

The second annual edition of FanDome is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. It'll be free to stream right here with closed captioning available in 12 different languages. In addition to its central website, FanDome will also host live-streams on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. A virtual experience for younger audiences — DC Kids FanDome — will run concurrently with the main lineup of programming in the "Hall of Heroes."

Just like last year, DC and WB are pulling out all the stops with sneak peeks for highly-anticipated titles Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Matt Reeves' The Batman, James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Ezra Miller's standalone Flash movie, James Gunn's Peacemaker TV series coming to HBO Max, Ava DuVernay's DMZ, Doom Patrol Season 3, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, DC League of Super-Pets, The CW's Naomi, and Legends of Tomorrow (celebrating 100 episodes).

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access. This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content," Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement.

Other titles and events on the docket include:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Fear State

the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover

Batwheels

Batwoman

Black Manta

Catwoman: Hunted

Stargirl Season 3

DC Super Hero Girls

The Flash Season 8

Gotham Knights

Harley Quinn Season 3

Injustice

Update on the Milestone Universe

Nubia and the Amazons

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Supergirl's sixth and final season

Superman & Lois Season 2

Sweet Tooth Season 2

Teen Titans Go!

Titans Season 3

Young Justice: Phantoms

Wonder Woman Historia

Wonderful Women of the World

In the run-up to Oct. 16, DC Universe Infinite (formerly the DC Universe streaming platform) will make over 300 comics and graphic novels available to read at no extra cost — just so long as folks register with the service.

