Latest Stories

g-willow-wilson-bird-king
Tag: Fangrrls
G. Willow Wilson discusses her historical fantasy epic The Bird King
Firefly: The Ghost Machine
Tag: Movies
First look: Titan Books expands Joss Whedon's universe with two new Firefly releases
Jon Cryer Lex Luthor
Tag: TV
Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor blames Superman for his crimes in Supergirl footage
Adam Mason on Black Antenna set
Tag: Movies
Alice in Chains is making a sci-fi movie, and here are the first two chapters
DC Super Hero Girls_5537ee21c01bd1.39734216.jpg

DC launching superhero universe for girls, from toys to TV

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 22, 2015

A lack of girl-friendly superhero fare has been a constant refrain in recent years, and now DC is getting ready to make an ambitious push to address the issue.

As part of a partnership with Mattel, the company has announced a full-fledged superhero universe designed for girls that will encompass comics, TV specials, children’s books, toys and apparel. If you’re a female fan of DC heroes (or the parent to an aspiring Wonder Woman), this should be right up your alley.

DC Super Hero Girls is being aimed at girls 6-12 years of age and will feature young versions of female heroes and villains from across the DC universe as they are still discovering their powers. DC is touting that Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Bumble Bee, Poison Ivy, Katana and “many more” characters will be involved, all reimagined in a new kid-friendly art style.

"DC Entertainment is home to the most iconic and well-known Super Heroes including Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl,” said Diane Nelson, President of DC Entertainment. “DC Super Hero Girls represents the embodiment of our long-term strategy to harness the power of our diverse female characters.  I am so pleased that we are able to offer relatable and strong role models in a unique way, just for girls."

The project is set to launch this fall, and it sounds like DC is aiming for something truly ambitious. Considering the dearth of content out there for young girls, this could be the perfect way to create and nurture fans who’ll go on to be lifelong fans of everything from Batgirl to Wonder Woman. 

This is going to be a multi-pronged effort, and the company says TV specials, made-for-videos, toys, apparel, books and other products should hit by 2016. Here’s hoping DC’s push turns out to be a huge success, and now there’ll finally be ample Batgirl and Wonder Woman toys out there to fight alongside Batman and Supes.

What do you think of the initiative, and the key art below? Is it a good move for DC?

(Via DC)

Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Wonder Woman
Tag: Batgirl
Tag: Harley Quinn

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Catwoman
pin_up_dc_girls_catwoman_by_lora_zombie.jpg
Gallery: DC's superheroines get turned into sexy pin-ups (NSFW)
Dany Roth
May 9, 2013
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Amanda Connor Hero
WATCH SDCC: Amanda Conner talks about Wonder Woman and her next creator-owned comic
Mike Avila
Aug 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Tim Seeley
Tag: Interviews
Batman Prelude to the Wedding Hero
Exclusive interview: Tim Seeley on the Batman Wedding prelude one-shots
Blair Marnell
Jun 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Birds of Prey
Tag: Batgirl
B013_-_Batgirl_and_the_Birds_of_Prey_1_Cover.jpg
Report: 2 Birds of Prey scripts in the works, both feature Batgirl and Harley Quinn
Josh Weiss
Apr 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3