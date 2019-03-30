DC Universe announces premiere dates for Titans Season 2, Swamp Thing and more at WonderCon

The first day at WonderCon was dominated by announcements about what's to come from the DC Universe. The DC streaming site has won over fans with its live-action adaptations of Titans and Doom Patrol, and it's got a lot more coming very soon.

First, Swamp Thing has an official premiere date of May 31st, per Deadline. The original, live-action series stars Crystal Reed, Derek Mears, Andy Bean and Sharknado staple Ian Ziering.

Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman are helming the Swamp Thing series, which follows Abby Arcane (Reed) as she investigates a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. Of course, she soon discovers that the swamp is home to some mystical and terrifying secrets -- including Swamp Thing himself.

James Wan’s Atomic Monster is producing the series in association with Warner Bros. TV. Verheiden and Dauberman penned the pilot, with Underworld's Len Wiseman directing.

Swamp Thing isn't the only new series sprouting up on DC Universe, with the live-action take on Stargirl, starring Brec Bassinger as the cosmic hero. According to Deadline, the series won't launch until early 2020, but we got an early look at Stargirl's super suit in the meantime.

The series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to come together. The drama plans to reimagine both Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America.

The series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and Melissa Carter. Johns, who's also acting as showrunner, originally created the character in 1999 as a tribute to his late sister, who died three years prior in a tragic accident.

On the animated front, Harley Quinn will also be getting her own series sometime this fall, per Comic Book Resources. The aptly titled Harley Quinn will deliver 26 episodes of gratuitous, animated violence.

The Big Bang Theory star and Red Vines fan Katie Cuoco will voice Harley as well as executive produce the series. Batman will be voiced by Diedrich Bader, who also voiced the Dark Knight in Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Rounding out the all-star cast is Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as the Joker, along with Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Tony Hale and Chris Meloni as Commissioner Gordon.

There's no exact date just yet, but look for Harley Quinn sometime this fall.

Speaking of fall, that's when DC Universe's inaugural series, Titans, will return for a second season. In addition to the returning cast, season two will introduce Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Esai Morales as Deathstroke, Chella Man as Jericho, and Chelsea Zhang as Ravager.

All in all, DC Universe is really stepping up its efforts to entice customers with an array of exclusive content. If you're curious to check it out, you can find out more about the streaming service from its website here.