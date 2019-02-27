Latest Stories

Sonequa Martin Green on Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Movies
WATCH: Blerd HIstory Month lesson - Characters that changed the game
Moon surface
Tag: Science
A library on the moon? This ambitious space mission is one for the books
burnham star trek disco
Tag: TV
Here are 5 possible endings for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
OldRepublic
Tag: Movies
Star Wars: The Mandalorian wrapped, Phantom Menace panel set for Celebration
Superboy DC Comics

DC Universe's Titans casts its Superboy for Season 2

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Feb 27, 2019

Superboy is officially coming to Season 2 of Titans, and now we know who's playing him when the show returns with new episodes. 

Season 1 of DC Universe's first live-action streaming series ended with a big cliffhanger that puts the future of Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), and therefore the team, in serious jeopardy. It also ended with a big (literally) teaser, as a muscled man in a Cadmus lab was revealed in silhouette. No details about the mysterious figure were revealed, but DC Comics fans added things up and determined that it must be Superboy, even if showrunner Greg Walker was playing that a little close to the vest at the time. 

Now, Warner Bros. has announced that Australian actor Joshua Orpin will play the Boy of Steel in the upcoming second season of the series. This version of Superboy is described as an "angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past" whose journey brings him in contact with the Titans, with whom he finds a home and a "surrogate family" along with "revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for."

Joshua Orpin headshot

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

A graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Orpin was most recently seen in the Australian TV series The Blake Mysteries: Ghost Stories, and will soon be seen in the new series Upright. His film credits include his feature debut The Neon Spectrum, and his stage credits include performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Tempest

The entire first season of Titans is now available on DC Universe. Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date.

Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: superboy
Tag: Titans
Tag: DC Universe
Tag: Joshua Orpin

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Doom Patrol
Tag: DC Universe
Doom Patrol family portrait
Doom Patrol reviews promise a delightful cast of superhuman oddballs amid a rocky story start
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Batman
Tag: Batmobile
Titans DC Universe
We finally have a good look at the new, retro-cool Batmobile from Titans
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 23, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: DC Universe
Tag: Titans
Negative Man Doom Patrol Titans
We've spent a few months with DC Universe — here's our review so far
Brian Silliman
Jan 8, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Titans
Tag: DC Universe
Titans Season Finale
Titans cut its first season short to prepare for an 'even bigger' Season 2 premiere
Matthew Jackson
Dec 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5