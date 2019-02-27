DC Universe's Titans casts its Superboy for Season 2

Superboy is officially coming to Season 2 of Titans, and now we know who's playing him when the show returns with new episodes.

Season 1 of DC Universe's first live-action streaming series ended with a big cliffhanger that puts the future of Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), and therefore the team, in serious jeopardy. It also ended with a big (literally) teaser, as a muscled man in a Cadmus lab was revealed in silhouette. No details about the mysterious figure were revealed, but DC Comics fans added things up and determined that it must be Superboy, even if showrunner Greg Walker was playing that a little close to the vest at the time.

Now, Warner Bros. has announced that Australian actor Joshua Orpin will play the Boy of Steel in the upcoming second season of the series. This version of Superboy is described as an "angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past" whose journey brings him in contact with the Titans, with whom he finds a home and a "surrogate family" along with "revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for."

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

A graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Orpin was most recently seen in the Australian TV series The Blake Mysteries: Ghost Stories, and will soon be seen in the new series Upright. His film credits include his feature debut The Neon Spectrum, and his stage credits include performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Tempest.

The entire first season of Titans is now available on DC Universe. Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date.