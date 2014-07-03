Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
3932992-dstroke001_cover_rev.jpg

DC's bringing Deathstroke back with his own comic - here’s everything you need to know

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 3, 2014

Though he only recently crossed into the realm of general knowledge with a memorable stint on The CW's Arrow, Deathstroke has been kicking around (and kicking ass in) the DC universe since the early 1980s.

Hoping to capitalize on the Arrow buzz, DC is launching a new Deathstroke comic from writer/artist Tony Daniel (Detective Comics) this fall that will take another stab at Slade Wilson’s vicious alter ego. Daniel told MTV he hopes to  “deconstruct Deathstroke a bit before I build him back up,” and have him facing off against baddies even worse than himself.

But before you add this one to your pull list at the local comic shop, let's get caught up on this stalwart badass of the DC universe. 

So who is Deathstroke?

The alter ego of soldier/mercenary Slade Wilson, first introduced in the December 1980 issue of New Teen Titans. Sometimes goes by the name Deathstroke the Terminator. He’s been played as both a villain and an antihero over the years, and he’s been ranked among the greatest comic villains of all time by publications like Wizard Magazine and IGN. He also has enhanced physical abilities and healing, and is expertly trained in many fighting techniques.

But most average fans might know the character best from Manu Bennett’s fantastic portrayal over the past season and a half on The CW’s Arrow. The TV arc borrowed several elements from the character’s comic origins, but gave him a closer tie to Oliver Queen/Green Arrow by making him a mentor before turning him into full-on, super-powered baddie in season two. 

Bennett absolutely killed it as Deathstroke, and is one of the few actors with the pure physicality to pull it off and really seem like he could literally beat the crap out of admittedly burly Arrow star Stephen Amell. If you’re interested in Deathstroke, and don’t already watch Arrow, we’d highly recommend you check out the first two seasons. It’s a great, nuanced arc that hits the high points of Slade’s development (albeit with a few tweaks).

Though the Arrow TV series turned Deathstroke into a key part of the show’s mythos, his biggest connection historically is to the Teen Titans — whom he menaced for several arcs before expanding out into the larger DC universe. Slade is one of those characters who really belong to the universe as a whole, and has popped up in half a dozen books in various roles as a formidable warrior — usually as a villain.

But the Arrow connections didn’t come out of nowhere. Slade tangled with Oliver Queen during the Identity Crisis miniseries, which found Oliver Queen jamming an arrow into Slade’s eye socket. Not surprisingly, he was pissed, and it inspired a vendetta that has defined the character in the modern era. Plus, it cemented his status as one of Green Arrow’s greatest rogues, and even directly inspired a scene or two in the Arrow TV series.

After his early-to-mid-1990s comic wrapped up, Deathstroke bounced around various other books until DC's New 52 relaunch in 2011 finally gave him his own full series once again. But the buzz wasn’t there (since he wouldn’t become a key player in Arrow for another year or so) and DC pulled the plug after just 20 issues. But now, after just a one-year hiatus, the folks at DC apparently think the time is right for a new (new) Deathstroke series from Daniel. Here’s hoping they’re right.

judascontracy.jpg
The New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (1984)This is arguably one of the best Deathstroke arcs...
deathstrokearrow.jpg
Arrow, The CW (2012-present)We’re going to be honest: Any Deathstroke fan should be proud of the no...
deathstrokethehunted.jpg
Deathstroke: The Hunted arc (1994-1995)This arc jumped around a few different issues, but is still...
deeathstrokecityofassassins.jpg
Deathtroke The Terminator: City of Assassins (1992)It doesn’t take much to sell this one —...
identitycrisis.jpg
Identity Crisis (2004)Though he’s just a player in a much larger story here, Deathstroke manages to...
deathstrokenew52.jpg
Deathstroke: New 52 (2011-2013)This run was admittedly a bit hit and miss, but it's still a great...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Deathstroke
Tag: Slade Wilson
Tag: New Teen Titans

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: