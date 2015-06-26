Latest Stories

DC's heroes labeled terrorists in first clip from Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 26, 2015

If you’ve ever wondered what the world would look like if the Justice League were populated by A-holes, this clip should answer the question.

We’ve gotten a few glimpses at Bruce Timm’s new animated DC feature Justice League: Gods and Monsters thanks to the prequel web-isodes, but now we have our first proper clip from the eagerly anticipated film. The animation auteur behind Batman: The Animated Series has returned with this new, bizarro vision of DC’s heavyweights — where Batman is (literally) a vampire, Superman is the son of Zod and Wonder Woman is a New God.

The new footage finds humanity picketing outside the Justice League’s home base, apparently after the “heroes” busted up a terrorist operation by pretty much tearing the baddies limb from limb. They’re taking a bashing in the news, and Supes is idly considering just taking over the world and running things himself. Yeah, this isn’t the Justice League you grew up on.

Check out the new clip below and let us know what you think:

Ironically enough, Gods and Monsters hits on several themes we can expect to see in the upcoming big screen DC flick Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The teasers we’ve seen from the film hint at a knee-jerk reaction from humanity about Superman’s presence on Earth, and concern over the political and societal implications of having a “god” among us.

The full feature version of Justice League: Gods and Monsters is set to hit Blu-Ray and digital on July 28.

(Via SuperHero Hype)

Tag: Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Bruce Timm

