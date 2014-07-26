DC's next two major animated films revealed: Gods and Monsters, Batman vs. Robin

Though all the cool stuff Zack Snyder was showing off in Hall H took most of the attention, DC also announced its next slate of animated superhero films at Comic-Con, too. So what’s next?

After cranking out quality animated films for years, Warner Bros. and DC have cranked out some fantastic comic-based films in recent years, most notably Justice League: War and Son of Batman. We already knew Justice League: The Throne of Atlantis was next in line, and now we know what will round out 2015.

The studio has announced (an apparently very loose) adaptation of the New 52′s “The Court of Owls” story arc, dubbed Batman Versus Robin, which sounds like it will put a few twists on the original comic storyline. That film will reportedly be a sequel to the recent Son of Batman.

But it's the other project that has us even more excited. Bruce Timm, the co-creator of the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, is coming back into the fold for an original story, dubbed Justice League: Gods and Monsters, as both writer and director. Yeah, color us intrigued. No more details yet, sadly, but we're champing at the bit for some.

DC’s animated fare has produced some top-notch adaptations, and we can’t wait to hear what they’re doing next. So, what do you make of these two new projects?

