New teaser from The Dead Don't Die is like a Cliff's Notes for zombie-killing

There are very few things in the world that everyone can agree upon. One of those very few things is the best way to kill a zombie. That's the subject of the newest glimpse at director Jim Jarmusch's upcoming The Dead Don't Die.

While the film's first trailer played out like a standard horror/comedy, this one offers up a very succinct lesson in how to effectively keep any and all zombies from eating your flesh. And it does all this in three easy-to-follow steps, all in under 24 seconds. Surviving the apocalypse is all about efficiency, people!

Anyway, can check it out for yourself right here:

Video of THE DEAD DON&#039;T DIE - &quot;How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse&quot; - In Theaters June 14

The film stars Bill Murray and Adam Driver as Cliff and Ronald Robertson, respectively, a pair of small-town cops who find their normal day-to-day routine upended when hordes of the undead descend on their little corner of the world. Based on the clip, the film will make use of the acting duo's deadpan delivery, as their characters seem (relatively) unphased by the apocalypse unfolding all around them.

It also borrows just a bit from the other Bill Murray zombie film, 2009's Zombieland, which would occasionally pause its story to break down the most effective way to kill the undead.

Along with Murray and Driver, The Dead Don't Die boasts an incredible ensemble cast that includes including Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny, Danny Glover, Iggy Pop, RZA, Selena Gomez, and Tom Waits — just to name a few.

You can see this lesson put into effect when The Dead Don't Die stumbles into theaters on June 14.