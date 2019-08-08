The Dead Girls Detective Agency returns for Season 3: Meet the new dead girl

All kinds of new scripted series have started to make their way to YouTube, and some are even going beyond to various other forms of social media. Snapchat is not being left out of the mix, and one of its own delightful short-form scripted series is coming back for Season 3. The Dead Girls Detective Agency will return on Aug. 11, and we have an exclusive clip.

The series, developed and produced by Indigo (a joint studio between NBCU and Snap Inc.), is exclusive to the social media app, and like everything else that is Snapchat-based, it streams vertically. It's one of the first streaming bits of story that you don't have to tilt your phone to the side in order to enjoy.

Part soap opera, part supernatural romp, and part dark comedy, this series involves a group of teenage girls who investigate murders that have gone unsolved, including their own. That would be a good thing to mention — the girls themselves are dead.

The continuing adventures of the titular society will kick off in the new season when the heiress to a vast Manhattan fortune mysteriously dies, and shows up in the hotel that plays host to the girls. The Agency has another mystery on its hands, but there's no mystery about this exclusive sneak-peek clip — check it out above.

The new season will include returning cast members Gia Mantegna (The Middle), Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth), and Aparna Brielle (AP Bio), as well as bring in Raigan Harris (Grown-ish).

Get a taste for the show with this trailer for Season 3, below:

Video of The Dead Girls Detective Agency Season 3 | Trailer | Snap Originals

If you like what you see, the good news is that you don't have to wait long to watch: As we've said, the new season begins this Sunday, exclusively on Snapchat. Get streaming, and watch this gang crack the case!

(SYFY WIRE is owned by NBCUniversal.)