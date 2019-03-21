Latest Stories

Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle breaks silence on parting ways with Bond 25: 'It is just a great shame'
Qualice or Queliot? The toxic and ideal in The Magicians' biggest ships
WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones Season 8 poster, Pennyworth casts Martha Wayne, more
Cobra Kai Season 2 sneak peek finds Johnny learning Karate Kid lessons
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 10: Sink With California (with Rick Remender, Miles Feldsott, Lana Condor and Liam James)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 21, 2019

Welcome to the tenth episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

Season 1 finale! Hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class co-showrunnner and executive producer Rick Remender, producer Miles Feldsott, Lana Condor (Saya) and Liam James (Billy) to discuss Episode 10, "Sink With California." On the show, the heroes raid Chester manor, and across town, Lin runs from El Diablo with his daughter.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

