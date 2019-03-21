Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 10: Sink With California (with Rick Remender, Miles Feldsott, Lana Condor and Liam James)

Welcome to the tenth episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

Season 1 finale! Hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class co-showrunnner and executive producer Rick Remender, producer Miles Feldsott, Lana Condor (Saya) and Liam James (Billy) to discuss Episode 10, "Sink With California." On the show, the heroes raid Chester manor, and across town, Lin runs from El Diablo with his daughter.

Listen below!

