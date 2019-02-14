More Podcasts

Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 5: 'Saudade'
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 6: Michael Malarkey ignites 'The Green Fireballs'
Battlestar Galacticast Episode 10: Reconnecting with 'Six Degrees of Separation'
Yetide Badaki and other sex gods [Strong Female Characters #37]
Feb 14, 2019

Welcome to the fifth episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

In this episode, hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class creator and co-producer Rick Remender and actor Liam James (Billy) to discuss Episode 5, "Saudade," in which the gang heads to Las Vegas to kill Billy's dad and Marcus accidentally takes way too much acid.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

