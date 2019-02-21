Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 6: 'Stigmata Martyr'

Welcome to the sixth episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

In this episode, hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class actors Siobhan Williams (Brandy) and Benjamin Wadsworth (Marcus) to discuss Episode 6, "Stigmata Martyr." On the show, Marcus and Maria, now dating in secret, have to deal with the ramifications of Chico's death.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.