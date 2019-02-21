More Podcasts

DeadlyClass_Gallery_106Recap_11
Tag: Podcast
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 6: 'Stigmata Martyr'
bb1_107_04032018_ea_0103
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 7: Michael Malarkey and Neal McDonough face-off in 'The Scoutmaster'
Battlestar Galactica Flesh and Bone
Tag: Podcast
Battlestar Galacticast Episode 11: Remembering 'Flesh and Bone'
thunder.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Nafessa Williams is a superhero for a new generation [Strong Female Characters #38]
DeadlyClass_Gallery_106Recap_11

Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 6: 'Stigmata Martyr'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 21, 2019

Welcome to the sixth episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

In this episode, hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class actors Siobhan Williams (Brandy) and Benjamin Wadsworth (Marcus) to discuss Episode 6, "Stigmata Martyr." On the show, Marcus and Maria, now dating in secret, have to deal with the ramifications of Chico's death.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
Tag: Deadly Class Podcast

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
DeadlyClass_Gallery_105Recap_01
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 5: 'Saudade'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
DeadlyClass_Gallery_104Recap_05
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 4: 'Mirror People'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
Deadly Class Snake Pit
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 3: 'Snake Pit'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
Deadly_Class_Gallery_102Recap_09
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 2: Noise, Noise, Noise
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0