SYFY Wire Fangrrls present: Forgotten Women of Genre
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 7: 'Rise Above'
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 8: Michael Malarkey and Michael Harney uncover a dark conspiracy in 'War Games'
Battlestar Galacticast Episode 12: Remembering 'Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down'
Deadly_Class_107Recap_01

Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 7: 'Rise Above'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 28, 2019

Welcome to the seventh episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

This week, hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class actors Luke Tennie (Willie) and Michel Duval (Chico) and producer Miles Feldsott to discuss Episode 7: "Rise Above." In this episode, Marcus confesses the truth about Chester to Saya, which leads them on a citywide manhunt.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

