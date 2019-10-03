Fatal accident on Deadpool 2 set caused by safety errors, according to agency report

A new report on the fatal accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 has placed some of the blame on 20th Century Fox. WorkSafeBC, the Canadian equivalent of OSHA, filed the report that cites numerous potential on-set violations, including a failure to assess the risk, a general lack of preparedness and execution, and a lack of proper safety gear.

The accident occurred in August of 2017 when stunt driver Joi Harris was supposed to perform a stunt while riding on her motorcycle, subbing in for Zazie Beetz's character, Domino. Harris subsequently lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a building. Harris died in the wake of the crash. While Harris was a veteran motorcyclist, she'd never worked on a movie set before, and as the report notes, she reportedly wasn't given the proper orientation. While these findings are new, WorkSafeBC has been investigating the incident since it happened.

Shortly after the report was issued earlier today (you can read the whole thing here), a spokesman for 20th Century Fox issued a statement replying to WorkSafeBC's findings.

"Safety is our top priority, and while we respectfully disagree with some of the report's findings, Fox thoroughly reviewed its stunt safety protocols immediately following the tragic accident and has revised and implemented enhanced safety procedures and enforcement."

Working toward the goal of safer workplace environments across British Columbia, WorkSafeBC is currently assessing the nature of the penalty they'll hand down. At this time, it's unclear what that would entail. The attorney who represented Harris' family, Michael Buckley, stated back in April that the family had already settled with the studio, who he described as "very professional and responsible in the manner in which they addressed our client’s claim."

SYFY WIRE has reached out to 20th Century Fox for further comment on this matter.

(via Variety)