Deadpool director says the film's tone is hard-R, similar to Fight Club

A stunning new pic of Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool garb has been released, and the director has opened up about what fans can expect from the long-awaited X-Men spinoff.

Producer Simon Kinberg and director Tim Miller opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the film’s tone, which they promise is nothing like what fans might expect after watching the X-Men series of films (and the period-set First Class run). This whole project has always hinged on making a hard-R comic-book movie, and the duo promises they’ll deliver. If nothing else, get ready for F-bombs and a whole lot of chimichangas.

Here’s an excerpt from their comments:

Kinberg: “Deadpool is a hard R. It’s graphic. Nothing is taboo. You either commit to a truly outrageous boundary-pushing kind of movie or you don’t.” Miller: “I felt Fight Club and Tyler Durden were good corollaries. We are in strip clubs and dive bars and crappy apartments and far away from the shiny X-Men world.”

The fact that we’re really getting an R-rated X-Men spinoff is a testament to the universally positive public reaction generated by that leaked Deadpool test footage. Sure, the budget isn’t huge, but the studio is taking a decent risk by green-lighting a hard-R movie that is technically set within the PG-13 X-Men continuity. Kudos, Fox. Now just make a good movie.

Reynolds previously played Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, in (the terrible) X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It’s a miracle in itself that Origins didn’t do the character in, entirely due to association alone. Everyone involved with Deadpool seems genuinely excited about the film’s direction, though, and all the set pics that have leaked out look great (and nothing like Origins).

Fingers crossed, y’all.

