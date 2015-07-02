Latest Stories

HDMRuthWilson2
Tag: TV
Daemons at the ready, because the first teaser for His Dark Materials is here
Time-Traveling Phone Booth - Bill & Teds Excellent Adventure (1989)
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Bill and Ted's excellent outfits
2001: A Space Odyssey
Tag: Movies
Movie-inspired Google Assistant ad puts fun spin on 2001: A Space Odyssey, Scream, and Deadpool
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: Movies
Box office: Final How to Train Your Dragon soars toward franchise best with $55.5M
deadpool-1.jpg

Deadpool director says the film's tone is hard-R, similar to Fight Club

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 2, 2015

A stunning new pic of Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool garb has been released, and the director has opened up about what fans can expect from the long-awaited X-Men spinoff.

Producer Simon Kinberg and director Tim Miller opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the film’s tone, which they promise is nothing like what fans might expect after watching the X-Men series of films (and the period-set First Class run). This whole project has always hinged on making a hard-R comic-book movie, and the duo promises they’ll deliver. If nothing else, get ready for F-bombs and a whole lot of chimichangas. 

Here’s an excerpt from their comments:

Kinberg: “Deadpool is a hard R. It’s graphic. Nothing is taboo. You either commit to a truly outrageous boundary-pushing kind of movie or you don’t.”

Miller: “I felt Fight Club and Tyler Durden were good corollaries. We are in strip clubs and dive bars and crappy apartments and far away from the shiny X-Men world.”  

The fact that we’re really getting an R-rated X-Men spinoff is a testament to the universally positive public reaction generated by that leaked Deadpool test footage. Sure, the budget isn’t huge, but the studio is taking a decent risk by green-lighting a hard-R movie that is technically set within the PG-13 X-Men continuity. Kudos, Fox. Now just make a good movie.

Reynolds previously played Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, in (the terrible) X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It’s a miracle in itself that Origins didn’t do the character in, entirely due to association alone. Everyone involved with Deadpool seems genuinely excited about the film’s direction, though, and all the set pics that have leaked out look great (and nothing like Origins).

Fingers crossed, y’all.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Simon Kinberg

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman
The feud lives: Hugh Jackman trolls Ryan Reynolds in 'superheroic' ads for their coffee, gin companies
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Deadpool 2
x-force deadpool 2
Director David Leitch on Deadpool 2 becoming highest-grossing X-Men film: 'Exciting' and 'surreal'
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Once Upon a Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool Beijing China
Ryan Reynolds roundup: Detective Pikachu gets gassy in new ad; Deadpool trumps arm surgery; Deadpool 3 still happening
Josh Weiss
Jan 21, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Once Upon a Deadpool
Tag: Deadpool
Once Upon a Deadpool Ryan Reynolds Fred Savage
Once Upon a Deadpool teaser addresses disproportionate amount of Nickelback hate in the world
Josh Weiss
Dec 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2