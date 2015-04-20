Deadpool gets dragged by Colossus and faces off with Ajax in new set videos

Filming on Deadpool is going roundly in Vancouver, and the cast and crew have been spotted shooting some cool scenes involving Colossus and Ajax at the Georgia Viaduct, where filming wrapped over the weekend. This being the wonderful world of the Internet, we have a couple of videos showing some of the scenes we’ll get to see on the big screen come February 2016. Be aware that these videos contain SPOILERS.

The first video features Colossus (that's the big dude in the grey mo-cap suit and stilts) dragging our beloved Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds). He catches up with his young partner-in-crime, Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). This is where Deadpool reaches for his knife and proceeds to try and chop his own hand off in order to free himself. Awesome stuff. Check it out:

The next video features Ed Skrein’s villainous Ajax (or rather, the stunt guy). In it, we see Deadpool lifting Ajax up in the air, with his two swords firmly planted in the Big Bad’s body. So far as we can see here, there's no fancy costume for the movie's villain yet. Have a look:

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

What do you think about the set videos? Are you excited for the upcoming superhero movie? The R-rated Deadpool will arrive in theaters on Feb. 16, 2016.

