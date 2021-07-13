Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool finally (kinda) joins the MCU in 'Free Guy' reaction vid with Taika Waititi's Korg

The crossover we've all been clamoring for is here. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe... well, kind of. Okay, it's complicated.

In a new video posted to Reynolds' official YouTube account, Wade Wilson reacts to the Free Guy trailer alongside a familiar face made of rocks: Taika Waititi's Korg of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame fame. Korg, who will return in next year's Thor: Love and Thunder, gives Wade some advice on how to become a bona fide member of the MCU.

"Have a dream, chase it, lose that dream. Just sabotage all sorts of happiness in pursuit of that dream; climb up to the peaks of a mountain and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you're never gonna achieve that dream," he answers. "And at that point, check your emails — maybe you'll get something from your agent saying, 'Marvel wants to talk.'"

Great pep talk, Korg. You're a true inspiration!

Watch the video below:

Video of Deadpool and Korg React

A third — and R-rated — Deadpool movie is currently in the works at Disney, which acquired 20th Century Fox's entertainment properties in March of 2018. As such, this video could be a sly way of getting fans acclimated to the idea of seeing the Merc with a Mouth go toe-to-toe with established MCU characters before he makes his foul-mouthed entrance into the shared onscreen mythos. It could just also be the fact that both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, which is being released by Disney under the 20th Century Studios banner.

Whatever the case, it's still incredibly cool to see these two fan favorites together in the same room, even if they are just sitting on a couch and reacting to a trailer. Deadpool quips that Korg wasn't his first choice for the video, "but apparently everyone else was too busy over on Disney+."

Also sharing the vide on Twitter, Reynolds wrote: "If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made." That's just the kind of family-friendly wholesomness we've all come to expect from the Mouse House.

Free Guy, which boots up in theaters everywhere Friday, Aug. 13.