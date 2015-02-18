Latest Stories

Starport Hero
Tag: TV
Exclusive Preview: Aliens make earth their airport in George R.R. Martin's Starport graphic novel
Brie Larson in Captain Marvel
Tag: Fangrrls
There's a new Cap in town and we are here for her [Strong Female Characters #41]
The SIMS
Tag: Fangrrls
Teens allege EA didn't handle complaints of sexual harassment by Sims influencer
BTS
Tag: Podcast
How did K-Pop take the world by storm?
morena_baccarin.jpg

The Deadpool movie casts a Firefly star as Wade Wilson's love interest

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Feb 18, 2015

If might be happening a few years later than we'd hoped but, at last, a Deadpool solo film is on the way, and Ryan Reynolds is back in the role of the Merc With a Mouth. Over the last couple of weeks, we've heard plenty of exciting things about the film, including the news that MMA star-turned-actress Gina Carano is joining the flick as the mutant Angel Dust, and comedian and actor T.J. Miller (Silicon Valley) is on board to bring some extra laughs. Now another major piece of casting news makes the film even more exciting. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Firefly star Morena Baccarin has just joined the cast as an unnamed love interest for Reynolds' Wade Wilson. The film will follow Wilson as he undergoes a cancer treatment that eventually leaves him horribly scarred but also gives him superpowers, and Baccarin will play a still-unnamed woman who struggles with loving a man who's been so hideously deformed. 

Genre fans know Baccarin best for her work as Inara on the short-lived but impossibly beloved Joss Whedon drama Firefly, but she's continued to work steadily since that show ended in 2003. She's lent her voice to DC Comics adaptations like Justice League and Son of Batman, appeared on Stargate: SG-1 and played major roles on Homelandand the current FOX hit Gotham. Now she's diving into the big-screen comic book world for one of the most anticipated superhero films of the next couple of years.

Deadpool will be directed by Tim Miller (creative supervisor on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Zombieland). Simon Kinberg, who's been a major force in every X-Men team film since The Last Stand in 2006, is serving as a producer. Filming is set to kick off next month for a release in early 2016.

(Via THR)

Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Morena Baccarin

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Rhett Reese
Tag: Paul Wernick
deadpool 2 poster
Deadpool 2 originally had a much darker ending
Blair Marnell
May 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Fox
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
deadpool-pics-3_0.jpg
Ryan Reynolds is all set for action in three new official Deadpool images
Nathalie Caron
Jul 28, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Deadpool
deadpoolmain.jpg
7 images of Deadpool are, we swear, not leaked
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 17, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Morena Baccarin
morena-baccarin-1.jpg
Firefly's Morena Baccarin reveals the character she'll be playing in Deadpool
Nathalie Caron
Mar 20, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 12