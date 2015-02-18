The Deadpool movie casts a Firefly star as Wade Wilson's love interest

If might be happening a few years later than we'd hoped but, at last, a Deadpool solo film is on the way, and Ryan Reynolds is back in the role of the Merc With a Mouth. Over the last couple of weeks, we've heard plenty of exciting things about the film, including the news that MMA star-turned-actress Gina Carano is joining the flick as the mutant Angel Dust, and comedian and actor T.J. Miller (Silicon Valley) is on board to bring some extra laughs. Now another major piece of casting news makes the film even more exciting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Firefly star Morena Baccarin has just joined the cast as an unnamed love interest for Reynolds' Wade Wilson. The film will follow Wilson as he undergoes a cancer treatment that eventually leaves him horribly scarred but also gives him superpowers, and Baccarin will play a still-unnamed woman who struggles with loving a man who's been so hideously deformed.

Genre fans know Baccarin best for her work as Inara on the short-lived but impossibly beloved Joss Whedon drama Firefly, but she's continued to work steadily since that show ended in 2003. She's lent her voice to DC Comics adaptations like Justice League and Son of Batman, appeared on Stargate: SG-1 and played major roles on Homeland, V and the current FOX hit Gotham. Now she's diving into the big-screen comic book world for one of the most anticipated superhero films of the next couple of years.

Deadpool will be directed by Tim Miller (creative supervisor on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Zombieland). Simon Kinberg, who's been a major force in every X-Men team film since The Last Stand in 2006, is serving as a producer. Filming is set to kick off next month for a release in early 2016.

