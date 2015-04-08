Deadpool pulls some stunts in new behind-the-scenes filming videos and pics

Some awesome new footage and pics from the set of Deadpool have been released online thanks to a couple of online sources, including the vigilant eye of Torry Courte Film.

The videos and pics feature our favorite antihero mercenary (Ryan Reynolds) pulling some acrobatic moves and stunts (probably Reynold's stunt double for those awesome flips) and shooting off his guns at some bad guys. The upcoming comic-book movie from 20th Century Fox is currently shooting in Vancouver, British Columbia, which is Reynolds' hometown. Behold the awesomeness:

This is another cool video, this time from Global News, where we see Deadpool wave at the assembled fans and more:

And here we have some more actiony pics, viaÂ Scott Brownâs Twitter account:

Deadpool spoiler: there will be running with guns. (Arlen Redekop photo) pic.twitter.com/9P669yXTEE â Scott Brown (@BrownieScott) April 7, 2015

Video footage of Deadpool being filmed on Georgia Viaduct in Vancouver http://t.co/FnzQTcnnL3 pic.twitter.com/CsoNGyEFzH â Scott Brown (@BrownieScott) April 7, 2015

Below is the movie synopsis:

Based upon Marvel Comicsâ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Directed by Tim Miller, DeadpoolÂ stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Gina Carano, T.J. Miller and Ed Skrein, who's just been revealed as playing the villain Ajax. The movie will be released in theaters on Feb. 16, 2016.

