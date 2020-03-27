This awesome dad made a real-life Death Stranding ‘baby jar’ pod and suit for quarantine life

Talk about taking personal protective equipment to another level. In this present age of pandemic-cautious social distancing, a safety-minded dad in China has found a way to let his baby tag along when it’s time to head outside, creating a sealed enclosure that takes its inspiration from the womb-like “baby jars” in Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

The “safety pod” that lets its maker, Cao Junjie, take his entire family out for a stroll in Shanghai looks like a cool convergence of cosplay and, amazingly, actual real-world usefulness. Equipped with a “breathing machine” that filters the outside air, the zip-enclosed pod comes kitted out with a sterile glove that lets mom and dad feed and comfort the baby without ever coming into direct contact. The breathing apparatus even has an air quality monitor, letting Cao keep real-time tabs on the ratio of carbon dioxide to oxygen inside the cabin.

Oh — and Cao made himself a Death Stranding-inspired suit as well, just to complete the look (of course). Check it out:

Video of Chinese father creates &quot;Death Stranding&quot; suit to protect baby from coronavirus Ruptly on YouTube

Sure, Death Stranding may strike a pretty dystopian note for protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) and the jar-contained Bridge Baby (“BB”) that accompanies him with each step he takes across the post-apocalyptic landscape. But Cao, a self-confessed fan of the game, manages to turn all that doom and gloom into something decidedly more upbeat and, judging by the video, pretty useful.

“Because I like scientific movies and games, the structure of the cabin is similar to the game Death Stranding,” says Cao. “It’s the reference for my cabin.” The whole thing plugs in to the suit Cao wears, though we’re not exactly sure how the two systems interact. But however it works, Cao gets big bonus points with us for finding a way to make his suit’s utility belt pull double duty as a phone case.

We’ve gotta admit: that baby looks pretty cozy in there, too. We just hope this little fella never freaks the parents out with the same kind of creepy coos that the game’s Bridge Babies force out of our PS4 controllers. Come to think of it, we’d be thrilled if Cao could look into making one of these real-life baby jars in adult size, and maybe include two gloves so we could play the game while we hide away from the outside world. We’re definitely down for his brand of Death Stranding-style cocooning right about now.