Slade_Wilson_(Arrow)_003_0.jpg

Deathstroke invades the Arrow cave in 16 explosive (+ deadly?) new S2 pics

Trent Moore
Apr 14, 2014

The CW’s Arrow is back this week, following a brief hiatus, and it looks like the lingering threat of Deathstroke is done lingering.

The fine folks at GreenArrowTV have posted a ton of screen grabs from the episode, and you can check out a nice sample of those shots below. What can we glean? Slade, decked out in his full Deathstroke gear, has broken into the Arrow lair — and the gang is not prepared.

Mostly, the pics show a ton of ass-kicking, with Slade dishing out the vast majority. We can make out Oliver, Sarah and Diggle all trying to take out Deathstroke, and it doesn’t seem like they have a whole lot of luck. We’ll take the fact that they’re still wearing street clothes as a good indication that Slade’s visit was not planned.

The most worrisome images? The moment where Felicity arrives, seemingly after the battle, with the entire gang beaten and sprawled out on the floor. Did everyone make it? It’s hard to tell from this angle.

Dubbed “The Man Under the Hood,” this new episode airs Wednesday night on The CW. 

(Via Comic Book Movie)

