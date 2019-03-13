Deathstroke joins DC Universe's Titans, and we officially have a Slade Wilson surplus

The one-eyed, gun-toting, sword-swingin' mercenary called Deathstroke (aka Slade Wilson) has become quite popular as of late. Not only is he a recurring character on Arrow (with Manu Bennett's take on the character stealing most of Season 2 and beyond), but Joe Manganiello popped up on the big screen as the character in the end credits of Justice League — and he may still have a future in the DCEU. Not to be left out, DC Universe is throwing their own Deathstroke into the ring, and he'll be joining Titans for Season 2.

Deadline reports that actor Esai Morales will play Wilson on the streaming series. This makes sense, as Deathstroke is a regular nemesis of the Teen Titans (the comic that Titans is based on), first appearing in the comics by Marv Wolfman and George Perez in 1980. Though he is known for his run on Law and Order: SVU and appears on Netflix's Ozark, Morales will be familiar to genre audiences, as he played Joseph Adama on Caprica, the all-too short lived prequel series to the rebooted Battlestar Galactica.

The new Deathstroke on the scene, Esai Morales (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

There is no word yet as to whether Morales' appearances as DC's deadliest assassin (apologies, Deadshot) will be recurring, or if he'll be right up there in the main credits with series stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson), Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), and the newly added Joshua Orpin (Superboy).

With this addition to DC Universe, the streaming service further distances it's original content with the films of the DCEU, as well as anything else DC related. Titans connects to Doom Patrol (also on DC Universe), and that's it. Because of this, we now have no shortage (we have a surplus, really) of Deathstrokes. Joe Manganiello is still in the mix to play the character on the big screen at some point, and though he was originally slated to appear in The Batman, that Batboat may have sailed. Though an entire Deathstroke film (featuring Manganiello) is still a possibility from Gareth Evans.

Aside from that, the character is technically still alive in the Arrowverse, and though Arrow itself is not long for this world, Manu Bennett's Deathstroke could always pop in for a final reckoning, or even show up on one of the other interconnected shows (maybe he'll join up with the Legends of Tomorrow down the line?).

Might you prefer your Deathstroke to be animated? He's appeared on Teen Titans Go! several times (voiced by Young Justice's Khary Payton) and also joined them for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, where he was voiced by Will Arnett. At the moment there are no plans to bring Deathstroke to Broadway, or give him a live ice-dancing show, but for all we know both of those things could be in the planning stages.

If you're a fan of Deathstroke, but are very particular about how the man is played, well, you'll soon be able to be very picky about which vintage you prefer.

Are you excited for Slade Wilson to join Titans? Do you like the casting of Morales? Would you watch Deathstroke On Ice? Does Dick Grayson need to watch his mouth? Slice up the comment section with your thoughts.