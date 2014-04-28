Latest Stories

Deathstroke's army takes on Arrow in 14 new pics from this week's episode

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 28, 2014

A ton of new pics from the upcoming episode of The CW’s Arrow have been released, and Deathstroke’s army has arrived. Don’t worry, they won’t be hard to spot.

The episode is dubbed “City of Blood,” and as the pics below show, Deathstroke has fitted his army out with some very familiar masks and gear. Last we saw the thugs were being souped up with Mirakuru, and judging by the fact that they’re kicking Arrow’s butt, we think the magic sauce might’ve taken.

It also looks like Arrow might be coming face to face with an unmasked Brother Blood this week, and Laurel seems to be caught in the middle of it all. But this being Laurel, she does a bit of butt-kicking herself.

Arrow airs Wednesday nights on The CW, and there are just a handful of episodes left until the season-two finale.

(Via IGN)

