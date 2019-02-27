Debate Club: Best horror sequels

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Horror movies are made for sequels: Once you come across a great slasher villain, you don’t want to waste him on just one movie. Unfortunately, many of them are interchangeable: Who can tell the difference between any of those Friday the 13th sequels?

But when you get a truly great one, it can even eclipse the original, taking the concept of the first film and expanding it, maybe even improving upon it. Here are our five best horror sequels ever.