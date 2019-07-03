Debate Club: Here's how we rank the many Spider-Man actors

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

For years, the rights to a possible Spider-Man movie were tied up in legal limbo, making the possibility that we’d ever see the web-slinger on the big screen seem unlikely.

But since 2002, we've had eight Spider-Man films, including this week's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and a handful of different young men playing Peter Parker. So which one wore the Spidey suit best?

For this week's Debate Club, we rank the Spider-Man actors. The good news: All five of these performers honor the legacy of one of Marvel's greatest creations. The bad news: Sometimes, the Spider-Man movies they were in weren't very good.