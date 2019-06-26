Debate Club: Horror icon Wes Craven's 5 best films

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Wes Craven didn’t want to be thought of as just a horror filmmaker — he also directed the Oscar-nominated Meryl Streep drama Music of the Heart — but near the end of his life, he realized that he couldn't escape that description. "Sometimes you fight what you are, what you're doing," he once said. "At a certain point you say, you know I'm really good at this and people really seem to enjoy what I do and I've definitely left a mark on American cinema of some sort or another."

Dying in 2015 at the age of 76, Craven crafted a crop of movies that, years later, still manage to unnerve audiences. Some horror films end up feeling tame over time — his resonate because of the universal terrors he tapped into. For this week's Debate Club, we pay homage by picking his five finest films.