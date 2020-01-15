Debate Club: Ranking the best Picard Star Trek movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Sir Patrick Stewart is a decorated, venerated, classically-trained actor of stage and screen. For years, he was the moral center of the X-Men films as Charles Xavier. However, he is probably always going to be most associated with a certain Starfleet captain from the 24th century.

Nearly two decades after last playing Jean-Luc Picard, Stewart returns to the role for the new Picard series on CBS All Access. In honor of the show's launch, why not rank the four Star Trek movies he made from the mid-'90s to the early 21st century? One word of warning, though: as great as the character is — and as much as we love Star Trek: The Next Generation — the Picard films are… well, a really mixed bag.