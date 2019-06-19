Debate Club: The 5 best '90s genre movie performances

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

It was the decade of Pulp Fiction and Fight Club, the era that gave us The Phantom Menace and Jurassic Park. The '90s were a goldmine of great genre films, but for this week's Debate Club, we decided to assign ourselves an impossible task: picking the five best performances of the decade.

Indeed, our list will probably be as notable for what was included as for what was left off (seriously, narrowing down 10 years of visionary, groundbreaking films to select only a handful of truly iconic acting jobs was impossible). But these were the five that made the cut — and just because they're all incredible doesn’t mean they're all capital-S serious. A couple of these are brilliant for how funny they are.

Okay here we go.