Debate Club: The 5 best genre movies of 2019

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

As we've discovered with all the end-of-decade rankings we've been trying to put together over the last month or so, it can take a while to get perspective on what was truly great in a given year. That said: These are the genre films that jumped out as the best of 2019… and the ones we bet we'll be thinking more and more about as the years go on.