Debate Club: The 5 best Godzilla movies, ranked

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

For a senior citizen, Godzilla is looking pretty darn good. That great and terrifying monster has been with us for 65 years now, rampaging through cities, letting out horrifying screams and shooting flames. Of all of Japan's cultural exports, from filmmaker Akira Kurosawa to baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki, Godzilla might remain America's most beloved.

It probably has something to do with the creature's ability to suggest primal, unholy destruction — never forget that the beast was inspired by Japan's post-World War II trauma, which America had a lot to do with. As Godzilla: King of the Monsters prepares to hit theaters, we rank the five best Godzilla movies.

Don't worry: the Matthew Broderick one doesn't make an appearance.