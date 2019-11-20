Debate Club: The 5 best Marvel villains (not counting Thanos)

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

One of the knocks on the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that, outside of Thanos, the movies don't have a lot of iconic bad guys. And while the MCU can't lay claim to its own Joker or Lex Luthor, we'd argue that the franchise's villains are somewhat underrated.

For this week's Debate Club, we shine a light on five fantastic foes. But first, a couple of things. Number one, we decided not to include MCU bad guys who end up being good (thank you for your service, Loki and Bucky). And we decided to include Marvel flicks from before the MCU got going, which means the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies are fair game.

With that out of the way, let's count down these nefarious no-goodniks.