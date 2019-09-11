Debate Club: The 5 best original songs from sci-fi movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

In the past, we've ranked the finest soundtrack songs, but for this week's Debate Club, we wanted to focus specifically on sci-fi films that have the best original tunes. If it seems like this list is pretty 1980s-heavy, well, you're not imagining things: That decade was the high-water mark of pop and rock artists writing songs specifically to be featured in big films. (We almost considered including Will Smith's "Men in Black," which is a fantastic track from the '90s sci-fi flick.)

To make the cut, though, both the song had to be good and it had to really embody something essential about the movie it's in. (However, that doesn’t mean the movie itself is good. As you're about to see… yeah, some of these films are total stinkers.) When you hum these tracks in your head, though, there's a decent chance you'll think of the film as well — for better or worse.

Here we go.