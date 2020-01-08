Debate Club: The 5 best Star Trek villains

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Like with any franchise, sometimes the difference between a great Star Trek film and a poor one can be as simple as whether or not it has an awesome villain. Star Trek hasn't always had truly memorable bad guys, but they've still had plenty who strike fear in the heart of our heroes.

Here are the Top 5 Star Trek villains, including two who originated from the television series.