Debate Club: The 5 best Stephen King films of the 21st century

Stephen King's works have inspired so many movies they're nearly a genre unto themselves. And look at some of the A-list directors who have helmed King stories: Stanley Kubrick, Brian De Palma, David Cronenberg, Rob Reiner, Frank Darabont, George A. Romero, Tobe Hooper, Lawrence Kasdan, John Carpenter ...

But perhaps what's most fascinating is how many of his old books are being remade into movies today. What was once current becomes nostalgia.

Today, we're looking at the best Stephen King movies made this century. (By the way, in a month or so, this list may end up needing to be updated...)