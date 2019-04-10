Debate Club: The 5 best superhero origin stories

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

With great power comes great responsibility… but where did the great power come from in the first place? The appeal of superhero origin stories is that we get to witness the moment when a seemingly ordinary guy suddenly confronts his destiny. One day, he’s just an average scientist… or high school student… or Gotham’s richest citizen… and then, wham, he’s our newest crime-fighter.

Hollywood loves telling origin stories as a way to introduce (or reintroduce) iconic characters to movie audiences. But when they work well, these narratives have an undeniable appeal, sort of a behind-the-scenes story of our favorite caped crusaders and masked men.