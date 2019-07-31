Debate Club: The 5 best time travel movies (that aren’t Back to the Future)

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

When you think of movies about time travel, probably the first flick that comes to mind is Back to the Future, which is perfectly understandable. After all, that sci-fi plot device is pretty central to the story — and it gets expanded beautifully in the sequel. But for this week's Debate Club, we decided to skip over the Robert Zemeckis classic to focus on other great time-travel movies. (Otherwise, it would have been too easy to guess what ended up at No. 1.)

While making our rankings, we didn’t worry too much about the films' possible logic problems — honestly, we get so confused in time-travel films that we never worry about the science (or lack thereof) in the storytelling. All we care about is the entertainment value, which with these films is high.

Let's go.