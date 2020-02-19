Debate Club: The 5 best Universal remakes

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Not all remakes are bad ideas. In honor of Universal Pictures' new The Invisible Man, which is advertised as a feminist reimagining of the H.G. Wells novel (and a pretty great Claude Rains film), we thought we'd focus on the studio's rich history of remaking classic works.

Granted, Universal's woeful Dark Universe was a disaster, but the company has had plenty of success beforehand breathing new life into old properties.

Below are five great examples.