Debate Club: The 5 best Will Smith genre movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Will Smith is the best thing about Aladdin, but that's also an indictment: Given his history and talents, it seems like he should be doing something better with his time.

The greatest Will Smith movies, the ones that made him briefly the biggest movie star on the planet, are the ones in the world of sci-fi and genre. Smith never got caught up in all the outer-space-and-aliens business; he always made sure his characters were grounded and relatable, the better for us to have a rooting interest. Will Smith feels like our normal good friend... even when he's punching extra-terrestrials in the face.

Here are his five best genre movies.