Debate Club: The 5 most iconic black superheroes

In honor of Black History Month, we wanted to celebrate the most iconic black superheroes in movies. In the 1990s, there were a string of African-American comic-book films — The Meteor Man, Blankman, Steel — that failed to set the box office on fire until Blade became a successful franchise.

How things have changed: In 2018, Black Panther was America's highest-grossing film, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse could win the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Below are five landmark characters. (Sorry, Shaq, you didn't make the cut.)