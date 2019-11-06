Debate Club: The 5 scariest Disney movies

Disney has built its empire on warm, fuzzy feelings: the jovial Mickey Mouse, those adorable dwarfs, the family-friendly Disneyland (aka "The Happiest Place on Earth").

But every once in a while, the Magic Kingdom produces something downright dark and frightening — sometimes so dark and frightening that the studio winds up having to lighten it up again.

For this week's Debate Club, we tip our cap to Disney's five scariest movies. You won't see the company promote these films as much as they do, say, Toy Story, but they've got plenty of kick on their own.