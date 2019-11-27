Debate Club: The 5 worst Marvel Cinematic Universe movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

We're about to do something very dangerous here at Debate Club: We're going to mention our least favorite MCU movies.

Please do not yell at us. We don’t think any of these movies are horrible, and even the worst one is better than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But everyone has to have their least favorites.

This Thanksgiving, rather than unite us all as one, let's be as divisive as possible and list our picks for the five worst MCU movies. And to warn: We are the only people around who actually like Thor: The Dark World. So know that going in.