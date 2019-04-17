Debate Club: The best foreign-language horror films

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Fear transcends borders and languages. For this week's installment of Debate Club, we decided to highlight our favorite foreign-language horror films. Narrowing the list down to five was maddening. (Truly, we could devote the next several weeks to showing love to the best horror films from specific countries.)

In other words, we apologize in advance to fans of, say, Ringu, or Suspiria, or Raw, or The Devil's Backbone, or … well, you get the idea. What we ended up with was a final five that spanned not just countries and languages but also eras. The oldest film on this list is close to celebrating its centenary. The newest hit our shores in a few years back.