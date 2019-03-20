Debate Club: The best Oscar-nominated horror films

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Horror films, almost by design, tend not to jibe well with the Oscar world. They're just so... disreputable. Though with the love earned by Get Out and producers such as Jason Blum changing what we talk about when we talk about horror movies, such labels seem increasingly out of date.

Before Get Out, it had been a while since we'd had a horror movie nominated for Best Picture... but it probably won't be that long until the next one. Here's our look at the five best horror films to ever receive Academy Award nominations. (A few of these even won an Oscar or two.)