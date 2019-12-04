Debate Club: The Star Wars characters who need spinoffs

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

After the commercial disappointment of Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story — and what a crazy world we live in when making nearly $400 million worldwide is considered failure — Lucasfilm has pumped the brakes a little on standalone adventures.

This will not stop us, however, from brashly proposing five spinoff films we really think should happen. We've selected the Star Wars characters who haven't had their moment in the sun and, therefore, deserve an origin story. Some of them are Jedi. Some of them are bounty hunters. And one of them is the galaxy's greatest princess.

(Quick note: We decided not to focus on Boba Fett since Lucasfilm scrapped that film already and gave us The Mandalorian instead.)