Debate Club: These '90s movies haven't been remade yet, but they should be

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

It's a self-evident answer, but why do studios remake good movies? When a film is beloved, of course, it's natural (and greedy) to try to do it again, but then you're just setting yourself up for failure: everybody loves the original, so you're almost always destined to fail.

Why not instead remake a bad movie — or, better yet, redo a movie that could have been good but, because of the execution, didn't quite work out?

That's the idea behind this week's Debate Club. We're selecting five (well, six) films from the '90s with killer premises that ended up being disappointing. The groundwork has already been laid out for these potentially terrific projects — this time, the filmmakers just have to make sure not to screw it up.